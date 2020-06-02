The weekend of June 5-7 will offer a limited number of filmmakers the opportunity to participate in the 48 Hour Film Project Global Film Challenge with Greensboro being one of nearly 60 cities in 22 countries to take part.
Anyone, regardless of skill level can form a team and register to participate, but each city is limited to a maximum of 12 teams. Everyone participating is expected to follow their local laws and regulations regarding COVID-19, in addition to the competition rules.
Around the world, as each time zone arrives at 7 p.m. on Friday, filmmakers will electronically receive their genre along with a character, prop, and line of dialogue that must be included in their film. At that time, they can begin writing a script which will be filmed and edited to be 4 – 7 minutes long and turned in by 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening. The registration fee is $48 with a portion of the proceeds going to Doctors Without Borders and their efforts against the coronavirus.
Local judges will review films and determine the city winners by June 15. Each city winner will then be displayed in an online forum where they will available for viewing and public voting. Through various stages, a winner from each country will be determined, to the final eight, and ultimately, the overall winner. The international winner will then be part of the screening at the Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner.
Not only does the 48 Hour Film Project offer a way for novice and experienced filmmakers to stretch their creative muscles, it’s a way for filmmakers to actually finish a project instead of leaving their dream to screen on the proverbial back burner. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the International 48HFP and Greensboro is still on track to host it’s 17th regular competition event in July. For more information and the voting link for the Global Film Challenge, visit www.48hourfilm.com/gfc and check out the upcoming Greensboro event at www.48hourfilm.com/greensboro.
