The curious case of filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan continues in Knock at the Cabin, the screen adaptation of Eric Tremblay’s best-selling novel, which Shyamalan produced, directed, and shares screenplay credit with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. Deemed by some as Shyamalan’s “comeback” — although he’s never been away — it is neither the best nor worst of his frequently, maddeningly uneven output.
Most are confined to the titular enclave situated in the woods of Pennsylvania, where little Wen (delightful newcomer Kristen Cui) is collecting grasshoppers when she is approached by Leonard (Dave Bautista), an enormous but unfailingly polite man who informs her that he and his friends need to speak with her parents. He also tells her that they won’t like what he has to say.
Indeed, Andrew (Ben Aldridge) and Eric (Jonathan Groff) are thoroughly displeased, to say the least, when Leonard and his cohorts (Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, and a jittery Rupert Grint) break into their cabin and hold them hostage. Andrew and Eric are initially convinced that they have been targeted because they’re a same-sex couple, but Leonard assures them this is not the case.
The intruders have each experienced horrific visions of an impending apocalypse and are convinced that Andrew and Eric must willingly sacrifice one or the other — or Wei — lest the world comes to a catastrophic end. To prove their “theory,” they simply switch on the television and watch as a series of natural — and seemingly supernatural — disasters rock the world. The allusions to the COVID-19 pandemic are inescapable, especially since calamity facing humanity is an airborne virus. Another is an enormous tsunami caused by underground earthquakes off the Pacific coast.
Still (understandably) skeptical, Andrew and Eric are faced with the ultimate existential dilemma. If that weren’t enough, Leonard and the others are compelled to sacrifice themselves at periodic intervals. They are meant, of course, to represent the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse, which the viewer realizes long before the onscreen characters do. Therefore, one can surmise, that Andrew, Eric, and Wei are meant to represent some kind of holy trinity.
Whatever higher — or lower — power is responsible for the apocalyptic goings-on is never made clear, nor need it be. In essence, Knock at the Cabin is a gimmick movie, which makes it supremely suitable for Shyamalan, who specializes in gimmick movies. It’s not as self-indulgent or overlong as some of his earlier films, which is certainly in its favor, and his obligatory cameo appearance is just that — a brief (and amusing) walk-on. And, as his “end-of-the-world” movies go, Knock at the Cabin is at least superior to Shyamalan’s The Happening (2008) and After Earth (2013).
The ensemble cast performs competently, with each actor having a Big Moment (usually it’s their last moment). There are flashbacks designed to flesh out Andrew and Eric’s relationship, but they are awkwardly inserted and tend to interrupt the story’s momentum. The film is understandably talky, even theatrical, and at times plays like a warped version of group therapy. It’s suspenseful but not particularly scary, and although Knock at the Cabin is R-rated it’s not especially or excessively gory.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2022, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.