JOIN US FOR ANOTHER FREE INDIE LENS POP-UP ON APRIL 6!
Join us on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:00pm for another free Indie Lens Pop-Up event: a virtual screening of Philly D.A., followed by a moderated panel discussion! PBS North Carolina, together with RiverRun and the State Library of North Carolina, proudly present this exclusive screening opportunity. You must register in advance for this event via the link HERE.
In this upcoming docuseries filmmakers Ted Passon and Yoni Brook bring you an incredible inside look at the criminal justice system and one man’s journey to transform it. In 2017, Philadelphia had one of the highest incarceration rates of any major city in the United States. And it’s become the epicenter of a historic experiment that could shape the future of prosecution in America for decades to come. When civil rights attorney Larry Krasner mounted a longshot campaign to become District Attorney—and won—he pledged to end mass incarceration by changing the culture of the criminal justice system from within. With unprecedented access to Krasner’s office, Philly D.A. explores the most pressing social issues of our time—police brutality, the opioid crisis, gun violence, and mass incarceration—through the lens of one man attempting fundamental overhaul from within the system.
The post-film discussion will be moderated by Deborah Holt Noel and panelists will include ADA Kendra Montgomery-Blinn, Rep. Rick Glazier, Elizabeth Hopkins Thomas and Mark Rabil. Mr. Rabil is a Clinical Professor of Law and Director of the Innocence and Justice Program at the Wake Forest University School of Law and is also an ITVS panelist alum.
RiverRun’s Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on PBS’s Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders and organizations together to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics to family and relationships.
HOOPS AFRICA AND FILMS WITH CLASS CONTINUE TO SCORE BIG!
RiverRun's popular Films With Class program has enjoyed a long run of presenting Hoops Africa, a collection of stories that celebrates the past, present, and future of basketball in Africa, spotlighting the sport’s impact on society and its development on the continent. From the dreams of a young Zimbabwean player to honoring the NBA legends who paved the way before him, this film journeys through the growth of the game in Africa.
Recently, North Carolina filmmaker Taylor Sharp virtually screened the film and offered a Q&A session with 129 5th grade students from Meadowlark Elementary School and he was overwhelmed to receive a collection of handmade thank you notes from the class!
Films With Class presents free screenings of carefully selected films in classrooms throughout area schools and, typically, at the annual Festival each spring. Films With Class has gracefully pivoted over the last year to continue to screen films virtually to students throughout the area, and the impacts are easy to see with reactions like Taylor's recent receipt of wonderful notes like these!
HELP US FIND SUNIL TRIPATHI SCREENED AT FORSYTH TECH
Help Us Find Sunil Tripathi tells the true story of a fragile and depressed university student who disappears from his apartment in the middle of a cold winter's night. Four weeks later his name and photo explode across social media and into the mainstream media as 'suspect 2' in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. The search for truth by citizen journalists, mainstream journalists and members of social media websites derails with tragic consequences as collective fear and suspicion rule the day and rain down upon a vulnerable family.
A 2016 Films With Class selection, Help Us Find Sunil Tripathi was recently screened for the global scholars and communications students at Forsyth Tech. The screening gave the students the opportunity to explore the dark emotional issues, positive and damaging aspects of social media and the extraordinary power of family love showcased in the film and its story.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR APRIL 7!
Next Wednesday is our Virtual Launch! Mark your calendars for April 7 when we will release this year's wonderful slate of films. Keep an eye on our social media and our website at riverrunfilm.com for the 2021 lineup. We can't wait to share with you this year's festival selection!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.