Although it’s reportedly the longest American animated feature to date, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is also one of the best in recent memory. A first-rate follow-up to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), this delivers plenty of action and fun for audiences of all ages — and is every bit its predecessor’s equal.
The lengthy pre-credit sequence does a nice job recapping the earlier film while kicking this one off. We’re re-introduced to Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), both still coming to terms with their superpowers and the responsibility — and occasional guilt — that comes with possessing them. We’re also introduced to resident villain “Spot” (voiced by Jason Schwartzman), who isn’t so much megalomaniacal or evil as merely craving attention.
Like most superhero movies, whether live-action or animated, Across the Spider-Verse, is about identity and belonging, and those themes are very much in evidence here. So too is the unimpeded imagination of the filmmakers. The screenplay — penned by Phil Lord/Christopher Miller producing duo and Dave Callaham — takes full advantage of the “multi-verse” motif. The narrative bounces back and forth through time and alternate, multiple dimensions with gleeful abandon, toying affectionately with the Spider-Man mythos but always respecting and even enhancing it.
The nods and references to the Marvel Comics canon come fast and faster, the more obscure ones conveniently explained to the uninitiated by subtitles written in comic-book form. The film also incorporates visual techniques not limited to CGI animation, including a few live-action scenes and — in perhaps its most uproariously inspired moment — a “LEGO Spider-Man” scene. Given the “multi-verse” motif, Miles is hardly the only Spider-Man presented here. Indeed, he encounters several variations of Spider-Man (Spider-Men? Spider-People?), and some aren’t necessarily sympathetic to his plight. Actions that may have seemed insignificant at the time can have severe consequences across the Spider-Verse, as Miles is soon to realize — and must subsequently act upon.
Yet for all this, the film never feels cluttered. Overstuffed at times, perhaps, but never random or sloppy. Its head may be in the clouds but its heart is in the right place.
The star-studded voiceover cast also includes Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Oscar Issac, Daniel Kaluuya, Amandla Stenberg, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Andy Samberg, Jack Quaid, Rachel Dratch, Elizabeth Perkins, Kathryn Hahn, Donald Glover, and even Ziggy Marley. Some are pivotal characters while others make just fleeting appearances. Some provide drama, others comedy. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is, frankly, everything everywhere all at once. Once it gets going, best to hold on tight and enjoy the ride.
It took the Combined efforts of three directors — Joaquim De Santos and Justin K. Thompson (each making his feature debut), and Kemp Powers — to corral all the disparate elements into a cohesive and very entertaining whole. There’s so much to absorb and digest, in fact, that it will take another sequel — Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (due next year and directed by the same trio) — to wrap things up, so to speak. Even though this film ends with “To Be Continued …,” somehow that’s entirely in keeping with its comic-book origins. To find out what happens, you’ve got to buy the next issue. In this case, you want to.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies.
© 2023, Mark Burger.
