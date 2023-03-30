An Appalachian Summer Festival Announces 2023 Season Lineup
Leslie Odom, Jr., Keb’ Mo’, Allison Russell, John Oates, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Darius Rucker, and more!
BOONE, NC— Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts celebration, An Appalachian Summer Festival (AASF), announces the lineup for its 39th season, June 24-July 29. This monthlong whirlwind of music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and film programming, which takes place on and around the campus of App State, is one of the region’s leading arts festivals, bringing more than 27,000 visitors to the High Country each summer. Tickets for all festival events go on sale Wednesday, April 12 at 10am;Darius Rucker tickets are on sale now.For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.appsummer.org or call the box office at 828-262-4046.
An Appalachian Summer Festival 2023
SCHAEFER POPULAR SERIES
An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr. (June 24, Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, 8pm)
Lea Salonga (July 8, Schaefer Center, 8pm)
John Oates (July 14, Schaefer Center, 8pm)
Keb’ Mo’ with special guest Allison Russell (July 22, Schaefer Center, 8pm)
Darius Rucker (July 29, Kidd Brewer Stadium, 7:30pm)
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Apollo’s Fire: The Road to Dublin (June 28, Rosen Concert Hall, 7pm)
Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young and Emerging Artists (July 1, Rosen Concert Hall, 2pm)
Calidore String Quartet (July 5, Rosen Concert Hall, 7pm)
Eastern Festival Orchestra with Gil Shaham, violin (July 9, Schaefer Center, 7pm)
Strings for Peace (July 12, Rosen Concert Hall, 7pm)
Garrick Ohlsson (July 26, Rosen Concert Hall, 7pm)
DANCE
Dance Theatre of Harlem (July 20, Schaefer Center, 7pm)
THEATRE
Reduced Shakespeare Company presents The Complete History of Comedy (abridged) (July 16, Valborg Theatre, 2pm & 7pm)
FILM
Nancy Tafeen Global Film Series (Schaefer Center, 7pm)
The Blue Caftan (June 28)
Aurora’s Sunrise (July 11)
- Alcarràs(July 18)
- Girl Picture (July 25)
VISUAL ARTS
Summer Exhibition Celebration (July 7, Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, 5-9pm)
37th Annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Walk (July 15, Schaefer Center, 10am)
EDUCATIONAL ARTS
Artist Spotlight Series (Turchin Center, 2pm)
Behind the Curtain at the Rosen-Schaffel Competition (June 29)
Turchin Center Exhibition Profile: Passage/Time Pieces (July 6)
Meet the Juror: Jennifer Hecker (July 13)
Dance Theatre of Harlem: A Conversation with Robert Garland (July 20)
Celebrating Twenty Years of Turchin Center Exhibition Programs (July 27)
LITERARY ARTS
- Belk Distinguished Lecture featuring Vivian Howard (July 14, Grandview Ballroom, 2pm)
Tickets for An Appalachian Summer Festival
With ticket prices ranging from $10-$95, as well as several free events and discounts for both children, students, and App State faculty/staff, the festival offers unique opportunities for residents and visitors to create arts experiences suited to their individual artistic tastes and budgets.Purchase in person at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office (733 Rivers St), online at AppSummer.org, or by phone at 828-262-4046.
About An Appalachian Summer Festival
An Appalachian Summer Festival, a monthlong whirlwind of music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and film programming, is one of the region’s leading arts festivals, bringing more than 27,000 visitors to the High Country each summer. Presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts & Cultural Programs, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus, and features an eclectic, diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series, and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference. The festival has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society. For more information, call the Schaefer Center Box Office at 828-262-4046, visit in person at 733 Rivers Street, or explore AppSummer.org.
Corporate Sponsors
Bonnie and Jamie Schaefer, Appalachian Home Care LLC, Appalachian State University Bookstore, Explore Boone, Goodnight Brothers, Mast General Store, PEAK Insurance Group/Chuck & Anna Eyler, SkyBest Communications, Ashemont Title, Creekside Electronics, Peabody’s Wine & Beer Merchants, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Chetola Resort & Spa, Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn & Suites, and Holiday Inn Express-Boone
Media Sponsors
WBTV, WCYB, PBS North Carolina, Our State Magazine, Creative Loafing Charlotte, YES! Weekly, Winston-Salem Journal, Greensboro News & Record, WNC Magazine, The Mountain Times, Watauga Democrat, High Country Radio, WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM, WDAV 89.9FM, WFDD 88.5FM, WASU 90.5FM, and WKSK The Farm
Restaurant Sponsors
The Local, Lost Province, Pepper’s, Red Onion, and Timberlake’s Restaurant
