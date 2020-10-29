THIS FRIDAY - MONSTERS, INC. FOR FREE AT MARKETPLACE DRIVE-IN!
We hope you've made plans to join us this Friday night, October 30 for Monsters, Inc. at Marketplace Drive-In! Thanks to the wonderful generosity of our friends at Mast General Store, this will screen for FREE for RiverRun Fall Family Night.
Released in 2001, Monsters Inc. is the story of lovable Sulley and his wisecracking sidekick Mike Wazowski, the top scare team at Monsters, Inc., the scream-processing factory in Monstropolis. When a little girl named Boo wanders into their world, it's the monsters who are scared silly, and it's up to Sulley and Mike to keep her out of sight and get her back home.
The first 150 cars will get in for FREE! Marketplace Cinemas is located at 2095 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. Gates will open at 6:15 p.m. with the film beginning at 7 p.m. Parking will be first come, first served depending on the height of car.
RiverRun at Marketplace Drive-In is sponsored by Parkway Lincoln. We hope you and your family will join us!
COMING TO RIVERRUN'S VIRTUAL THEATER - HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT, DO SOMETHING
Beginning this Sunday, November 1, RiverRun's Virtual Theater will offer Harry Chapin: When In Doubt, Do Something for two weeks for just $4.99.
Award-winning singer/songwriter Harry Chapin (“Taxi” and “Cats in the Cradle”) spent his fame and fortune chasing a dream to end world hunger and poverty, and in the process inspired, changed, and saved the lives of millions of people.
This thoughtful documentary tells his story and features music industry stars including Harry Belafonte, Pat Benatar, Sir Bob Geldof, Billy Joel, Robert Lamm, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Kenny Rogers, Pete Seeger, Bruce Springsteen and more.
For more information and to purchase the film, please click HERE.
