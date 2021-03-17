All-star Crisis scores with message and momentum

Writer/producer Nicholas Jarecki made an impressive feature directorial debut with Arbitrage in 2012 but has taken almost a decade to make his follow-up. Billed as being “inspired by true events,” Crisis evokes Steven Soderbergh’s Traffic (2000) as it dramatizes the opioid epidemic in three parallel stories that sometimes, but not always, intersect. The narrative structure is similar, as is its dramatic intent. If Crisis doesn’t quite reach the heights of Traffic, it is nevertheless a worthy, well-acted, and all-too-topical film that provokes thought and discussion.
Gary Oldman (also an executive producer) puts his American accent to good use as Tyrone Brower, a college professor and pharmaceutical researcher engaged in testing Klaralon, a new painkiller supposedly less addictive than other such medications. With FDA approval looming and a hefty financial grant on the line, Brower discovers that Klaralon is possibly the single most addictive painkiller he’s ever encountered.
Claire Reimann (Evangeline Lilly), an architect and single mother recovering from her own opioid addiction, is thunderstruck when her son (newcomer Billy Bryk) dies of an overdose. Her unspeakable grief turns to relentless outrage when she discovers it may have been murder. That Claire would become a one-woman hit squad bent on revenge may be a little far-fetched, but there’s no denying the sheer force that Lilly brings to her role. It’s a standout turn.
Finally, Armie Hammer plays Jake Kelly, a hard-bitten DEA agent in the midst of busting a massive U.S./Canadian smuggling operation from within. His single-minded determination is further fueled by the fact that his younger sister (Lily-Rose Depp) is a heroin addict.
Crisis offers a three-tiered exploration of its topic instead of simple-minded exploitation: Tyrone as the potential whistle-blower, wrestling with his conscience and facing potential peril to his career and reputation. Claire is, in a sense, the innocent victim, caught up in circumstances she could never have envisioned, and Jake is the one fighting on the front lines. Their common foe is the opioid crisis, which reaches far and wide, sweeping across any economic, social, or political boundary – leaving untold devastation in its wake. It’s a war on several fronts.
Like Arbitrage, Crisis is a morality play, but it never moralizes, and Jarecki juggles the storylines in a highly effective fashion. In an effort to tie its threads together, the film’s second half is a bit more conventional, but it’s built up such momentum, thanks in large part to its well-drawn characters, that one is swept along by its urgency.
In recent months, Hammer’s career has been rocked by allegations regarding his personal life. There’s an unmistakable twinge of irony that his onscreen sibling is the daughter of his Lone Ranger co-star Johnny Depp, himself no stranger to similar controversy. Still, Hammer’s performance is a strong one, and his scenes with Depp are raw and powerful.
Like Traffic, Crisis is technically accomplished, with crisp cinematography by Nicolas Bolduc and an effective score by Raphael Reed. It also boasts a fine ensemble cast that includes Michelle Rodriguez, Mia Kirshner, Luke Evans, Veronica Ferres, Indira Varma, Martin Donovan, and Jarecki himself.
Particularly good are Guy Nadon as a bearish Canadian drug kingpin known as “Mother,” and Greg Kinnear as the dean of the college where Tyrone teaches. Again, Kinnear smoothly channels his innate likability into playing a character who isn’t necessarily likable. Yet, like so many of the characters in Crisis, he’s entirely credible.
- For a complete list of platforms that Crisis is available on, visit https://www.quiverdistribution.com/crisis.
