'Ai Wewei: Yours Truly' rolls with RiverRun

It’s not exactly business as usual – these days, what is? The RiverRun International Film Festival is doing its utmost to bring people entertainment during these trying times, including the RiverRun “Virtual Theater” and, more recently, “RiverRun at Marketplace,” in which the Late Night Shorts and the documentary feature Navigating Thru were screened at the drive-in facility at Winston-Salem’s Marketplace Cinemas.
Another “RiverRun at Marketplace” screening is on the horizon, but now, RiverRun’s Virtual Theater is presenting the award-winning feature documentary Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly, which will be available throughout the month of August. Tickets are $10 and are available on the RiverRun website at www.riverrunfilm.com/film/ai-weiwei-yours-truly/.
“We’re happy to continue our RiverRun Arts program with a great documentary centered on visual art this time,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun executive director, “and, quite generously, 50% of the ticket sales will come directly back to RiverRun thanks to (distributor) First Run Features.”
The film, which marks the feature debut of producer/director Cheryl Haines, explores Ai Weiwei’s 2014 exhibition, @Large: Ai Weiwei on Alcatraz, an unprecedented undertaking organized by Haines herself. Creating the exhibition proved doubly difficult for the artist, as his passport had been confiscated by Chinese authorities in 2011, and he was under house arrest in Beijing, unable to leave the country.
The iconic Alcatraz Island, once home to arguably the notorious prison in American history, is transformed into an expression of hope and freedom in the exhibition, which emphasized the plight of those wrongfully imprisoned and persecuted throughout the world via portraits of prisoners of conscience combined with letters and messages of solidarity and support to the imprisoned. Clearly, this was something Ai Weiwei could identify with. The film not only details the herculean efforts of Ai Weiwei to supervise the exhibition remotely but also delves into the emotions and personal experiences – both good as bad – that have fueled and inspired his artwork and activism, which are inexorably intertwined.
There is, however, something of a happy ending: In 2015, Ai Weiwei’s passport was restored, and he was free to travel abroad, therefore getting the opportunity to view @Large: Ai Weiwei on Alcatraz in person. He subsequently moved to Berlin, and as of 2019, resides in the United Kingdom, where his artistry and activism continue unabated.
The film won the Audience Award at the BendFilm Festival (Bend, Oregon) and Best Documentary Feature at the Nevada City Film Festival in 2019, and received glowing notices from critics.
“Even for those familiar with Ai and his work, the film’s offering of fascinating insights into his personal life and an exploration of the stakes of personal freedom makes it a worthy viewing experience,” wrote Lovia Gyarkye in The New York Times. “Haines’s brief, well-made documentary is a very worthwhile guide to this venture, and to Ai Weiwei’s own tragic family history,” wrote Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian. Shana Nys Dambrot of LA Weekly observed that, by its end, “the film has become a wholly divergent experience from where it began – an experience that, if possible, is even more full of persistent hope and meaningful emotion than even the landmark exhibition itself.”
“We continue to be so grateful that we have been able to pivot during these times and still bring so many great films to audiences in creative ways,” Davis said. “Our Virtual Theater screenings have been a success, as have our wonderful drive-in showings at Marketplace Cinemas. This offering of Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly, from our popular RiverRun Arts program, is an incredible film that we are honored to be able to showcase in this way.”
For more information, visit the official RiverRun website.
