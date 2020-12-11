Thanks to United Way’s holistic strategy to end poverty, Ahlyse has the education she needs to avoid poverty. As a middle school student, Ahlyse was great at math but found it hard to focus on reading and writing. Her parents worried that she was losing the academic courage to be successful.
With United Way's help, Ahlyse began receiving supports that motivated her and she quickly began excelling inside and outside of the classroom. Ahlyse now has dreams of being a doctor one day.
