Adrien Brody — lean, mean and Clean

When it comes to expressive eyes, Adrien Brody’s got ‘em. Without moving a muscle, without saying a word, in close-up those peepers speak volumes. It’s as if the weight of the world once rested on his shoulders, then came crashing down. Although the actor has proven his versatility in light roles, he’s most at home — typecast, if you will — playing soulful, troubled characters.
He does so again in Clean, a grim and gritty character study set in Utica, NY, where the streets are mean and some of its inhabitants even meaner. In addition to playing the title character, Brody composed the film’s effective score, is one of its producers and co-wrote the screenplay with producer/director Paul Solet, with whom he previously collaborated in Bullet Head (2017).
It’s not entirely clear if Clean is the character’s name or nickname (he is called “Randall” in an early scene), but it’s an appropriate moniker all the same. He drives a garbage truck by night, spends his days as a handyman and repairing outdated appliances, attends rehab meetings with best bud and local barber Travis (Mykelti Williamson), and dispenses compassionate wisdom to Dianda (Chandler Ari DuPont), the bright teenager who lives nearby. Clean is something of a good Samaritan, and — as his voiceover narration indicates — he is haunted by a past that won’t stay buried. He’s done some bad things, made some terrible mistakes, and now he’s just trying to stay “clean.”
Circumstances, of course, will intrude, and they come in the form of Michael (Glenn Fleshler), the proprietor of the local fish fry and the resident drug lord. In a film packed with solid performances (everyone’s good), Fleshler is the standout. Appropriately sleazy and sadistic, he is nevertheless human. He’s abusive to his son Mikey (Richie Merritt), whom he wants to follow in his footsteps, because he wants him to be what he perceives to be a success. He attends mass, makes confession, and donates the proceeds of his ill-gotten gains to the church. (He also donates regularly to the more corrupt members of the local police, which most certainly comes into play, plot-wise.)
When Clean rescues Dianda from a sexual assault in which Mikey is present, all hell breaks loose, and that’s where Clean makes its inevitable move into action territory. In an effort to protect Dianda and her grandmother (Michelle Wilson), Clean must resort to desperate measures — and revert to an animalistic, primitive deliverer of vengeance. As Michael and his minions will soon discover, their single, solitary foe is one to be reckoned with.
Although the film’s overtures to Taxi Driver (1976) are apparent, Clean owes as much to the films directed by Paul Schrader (who penned Taxi Driver) and Abel Ferrara as it does the Scorsese oeuvre. It’s redemption through revenge, a theme common to Schrader, Ferrara and, to an extent, Scorsese. This is hardly unfamiliar territory in the world of contemporary film noir, but for all its familiar trappings — and there are many — a very respectable, even laudable, effort had been made to elevate the proceedings. The characters have dimension, the locations have a distinctive flavor, the action is rendered in (very) strong terms, and these have the cumulative effect of raising Clean out of the norm.
— For a complete list of platforms Clean is available on, visit the official website: https://www.clean.movie/. The film will be released May 10th on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail) from RLJE Films.
