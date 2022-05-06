Actor Dean Cain Debuts New Movie for HPU Family
HIGH POINT, N.C., May 4, 2022 – Seats were filled in High Point University’s Podell Extraordinaire Cinema for actor Dean Cain’s new movie, “Little Angels.” Cain, HPU’s Actor in Residence, debuted the movie at an exclusive advance preview on May 3 for the HPU family and invited guests. The special event included a Q&A with Cain, moderated by HPU student Lena Corrado, after the movie.
Cain wrote, produced, directed and starred in the movie. He is an American actor, producer and former football player known for playing the role of Clark Kent/Superman in the TV series “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”
“High Point University has a special place in my heart, which makes the HPU family fitting to be the first audience to see a sneak peek of the film,” said Cain. “It’s a lovely family film with shots of HPU throughout the movie. I’m incredibly proud and honored to share my passion for this industry with the HPU community.”
The family-friendly film is about a college football coach, played by Cain, who gets suspended for a comment about a female placekicker. To be reinstated, he must attend a sensitivity seminar and complete 50 hours of community service coaching the under 13 girls’ soccer team. Throughout the movie, Cain’s character begins to love and respect the girls, and he starts working hard to coach them to the championship game against their rivals.
Corrado said moderating the Q&A with Cain was a fun opportunity for her and her peers to engage with Cain and talk about the film industry.
“I'm happy to be discussing the arts on campus,” said Corrado, a popular culture and media production student from Mahwah, New Jersey. “It's crucial we continue to understand and explore our media world around us. Given Dean Cain's body of work, I was excited to discuss current popular culture and relevant themes he finds prevalent in his film and how that has shifted over time. It's important that HPU continually supports these opportunities of creative discussion.”
The movie preview is another way Cain has engaged with HPU students since joining the university’s Access to Innovators program. During his time on campus, Cain has participated in the Office of Career and Professional Development’s How to Land that Job series, mentored students in the theater department with an acting workshop and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.