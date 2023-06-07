Very early on, there’s the faint air of desperation permeating About My Father, a comedy starring executive producer Sebastian Maniscalco and co-written by him and Austen Earl. Unfortunately, as this extremely slow-moving 90-minute farce unfolds, that desperate air becomes thicker and thicker. The show-biz term “flop sweat” comes to mind. The summer movie season has just begun, and here’s a strong candidate for the worst movie.
Maniscalco, whom the posters proudly proclaim as “the hottest comic in America,” plays a Chicago hotel manager named … Sebastian Maniscalco. He’s planning to pop the question to long-time girlfriend Ellie (Leslie Bibb) when they are invited to her family’s house during the Fourth of July weekend. Her father (David Rasche) is a high-powered hotelier, her mother (Kim Cattrall) is a U.S. senator (loosely based on Hillary Clinton, perhaps?), whereas blue-collar Sebastian’s father Salvo (Robert De Niro) is a first-generation Italian immigrant and successful hairstylist. See where this is going?
Sebastian agrees to bring Salvo along for the weekend because, well … there wouldn’t be a movie otherwise. As it stands, About My Father isn’t much of one anyway. The inevitable “culture-clash” hi-jinks ensue, but the jokes, such as they are, invariably evoke more cringes than laughs. The film takes place over a few days, yet it feels like a season in purgatory.
Nothing ever feels at stake, the outcome is never in doubt, and although Maniscalco has claimed that the film is based on his relationship with his own father, it seems more inspired — if that’s the proper word — by De Niro’s 2000 smash Meet the Parents and its offspring (Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers). About My Father feels dated and stale. Although the film takes place over the Fourth of July weekend, it’s unlikely to still be loitering in theaters then.
No one really emerges unscathed, least of all Maniscalco. De Niro, Cattrall, Rasche, and Bibb weather the proceedings like the pros they are, attempting to manufacture some chemistry between these one-dimensional characters. Comparatively speaking, Rasche fares best, his perennial befuddlement adding a little energy. But it’s not enough. The best that can be said about this sub-par TV sitcom is that it’s almost instantly forgettable.
The laughs are in short supply, and there’s nothing director Laura Terruso can do to the hapless direction.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
