A “Sordid” summer bash to which all are invited

The “OUT at the Movies” screening series will present a special outdoor screening of the award-winning 2000 Del Shores comedy Sordid Lives at 7:30 pm on August 20th at MUSE (226 S. Liberty St.) in Winston-Salem. Admission is free, and the rain date is August 21st.
According to Rex Welton, the co-founder and director of the festival and screening series, “OUT at the Movies wanted to host a fun, outdoor screening, and we are going with an all-time audience favorite,” he said. “This will be the third screening in the 18 years of OUT at the Movies, and we expect another large and enthusiastic audience to join us.”
Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Sordid Lives characters, be it Brother Boy, LaVonda, Sissy, Noleta, Wardell, or any of the other eccentric denizens of Winters, TX, where the film is set. There will be a contest with prizes for the best character impersonation. Beer, wine, soft drinks, popcorn, and other refreshments will be available for purchase during the screening, and attendees are also encouraged to bring their own chairs to comfortably enjoy the event.
Shores himself adapted his award-winning 1996 play for the film, which marked his feature directorial debut, which is billed as “a black comedy about white trash.” The impending funeral of a venerable family matriarch brings together her family and friends, but things in Winters seem to have the tendency to go uproariously awry — leading to miscommunication, misunderstandings, and any number of unexpected calamities.
A star-studded cast includes Beau Bridges, Olivia Newton-John, Bonnie Bedelia, Delta Burke, Beth Grant, Newell Alexander and his real-life wife Rosemary Alexander, Sarah Hunley, Kirk Geiger, Ann Walker, and Leslie Jordan. Several of the actors had previously appeared in the stage production, and some would subsequently appear in the Sordid Lives TV series, which ran for one season in 2008.
Shores has consistently displayed a knack for satirizing and spoofing both Southern and LGBTQ+ stereotypes, but in an affectionate and upbeat manner, bringing humor and humanity to the characters’ quirks and eccentricities.
“I think the magic of Del’s humor is that his characters are authentic, having been based on many of his own family members and friends,” observed Welton. “Anyone who grew up in the South will recognize similarities between one or more of the Sordid characters and members of their own family.”
Shores has attended the OUT at the Movies festival in the past, and for this screening he and several Sordid Lives castmembers (including the Alexanders and Ann Walker) will be recording a special video greeting for their fans and friends in Winston-Salem, which will be shown prior to the feature.
Not only is this event a way for OUT at the Movies to thank the Winston-Salem community for supporting the series, but it’s also a way to promote the upcoming Ninth Annual OUT at the Movies International Film Festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 29th - Oct. 2nd. “Our screening committee is very busy watching movies, and we will announce our festival lineup on September 6th.”
Sponsorship levels for the festival begin at $100, and all levels include tickets and other perks. Donors at the $250 level and above will receive an invitation for two to the festival’s VIP party featuring celebrities, delicious food, and an open bar.
Although the festival schedule is still being worked on, there will be a special concert featuring UNCSA (University of North Carolina School of the Arts) graduate Randy Jones, an original member of the ‘70s disco super-group The Village People, and noted singer, Winston-Salem resident, and OUT at the Movies board member Alyson Williams. Jones will perform such hits as “Y.M.C.A.,” “In the Navy,” and “Go West,” and Williams such hits as “Just Call My Name,” “Sleep Talk,” and “I Need Your Lovin’.” They will also perform several duets together.
*Editor’s Note: Olivia Newton-John died on Monday, August 8, 2022.
