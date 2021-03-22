WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March 22, 2021) a/perture cinema is pleased to announce the launch of a new annual film series, Luminaries. Luminaries celebrates a filmmaker or industry professional who breaks down walls, challenges stereotypes and leads with originality. These luminaries are legends in the making. Featuring film screenings, q&a’s and panels spread throughout the year which will showcase significant works of each honoree. Each Luminaries year will be capped off with a visit and community conversation with the honoree.
In 2021, Luminaries will celebrate filmmaker Ramin Bahrani. Iranian American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani was born in Winston-Salem. His films have won awards and acclaim all over the world, froenice to Cannes. Bahrani is a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and a Someone to Watch Independent Spirit Award in 2008. His films have won numerous awards: Goodbye Solo won the Critics’ Prize for best film at the Venice Film Festival (2009), and 99 Homes won Michael Shannon SAG and Golden Globe nominations in 2015. Bahrani was most recently nominated for a 2021 Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his film The White Tiger (currently available of Netflix.)
In 2009, the late film critic Roger Ebert said, "Ramin Bahrani is the new great American director. After three films, each a master work, he has established himself as a gifted, confident filmmaker with ideas that involve who and where we are at this time. His films pay great attention to ordinary lives that are not so ordinary at all." On April 1, Luminaries will kick off with screenings of Life Itself in a/perture’s virtual cinema. Life Itself is 2014 the documentary about the life of Roger Ebert and featuring interviews with Bahrani.
The series will also feature virtual screenings of Ramin’s films Chop Shop, Man Push Cart and Socrates in late April and May and a compilation of Bahrani’s short films scheduled for August. As part of an ongoing collaboration, Lit/Flix, a/perture and Bookmarks will host a virtual book/film club for The White Tiger on Sunday, June 6 with special guest hosts.
Three outdoor screenings of Bahrani films will be presented in Industry Hill (behind Winston-Junction Market): Chop Shop on April 23, 99 Homes on July 23 and Goodbye Solo on September 10. Events for the Fall will be added over the summer and include screenings of 2021 Sundance Award winner Luzzu, produced by Bahrani and a revival cinema series featuring some of Bahrani’s favorite films and directors who influenced his work.
The series will wrap up at the end of 2021 with an in-person conversation with Ramin Bahrani.
Executive Director and Curator, Lawren Desai said, “a/perture cinema could not be more excited to honor Ramin Bahrani as our first Luminaries filmmaker. He has a long film career ahead of him and certainly will one day be labeled a master. I’m thrilled that we can celebrate Ramin’s films from the early days until now and to introduce (and reintroduce) local audiences to this talented filmmaker from Winston-Salem.”
Ticket and film information, dates and times, screening locations and more details on Luminaries can be found at https://aperturecinema.com/luminaries.
Sponsors for Luminaries include Industry Hill and Kilpatrick Townsend.
about a/perture cinema - a/perture cinema is a non-profit art house cinema in the heart of downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina, "the City of Arts and Innovation,” with a mission to engage and entertain the community through the art of film by showcasing thought-provoking and inspiring films – films that enrich our lives, engage our minds, promote diversity and build community. Screening a mix of independent, foreign, documentary, local and festival films in two 80-seat theaters, one 45-seat screening room, and the 22-seat petit a/. a/perture cinema is the community's year-round home for film and the cultural dialogue it spurs. Please visit aperturecinema.com or email info@aperturecinema or call (336) 722-8148.
Please note a/perture is still closed to the public due to the COVID pandemic, but please stay tuned as we hope to announce a reopening date in the near future!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.