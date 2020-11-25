A/perture Cinema in Winston-Salem will be bringing holiday cheer to local audiences with a double-barreled line-up of drive-in double features, which will be screened on consecutive nights in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, located at 300 N. Cherry St. in Winston-Salem.
The cinematic yuletide celebration kicks off on Friday, Dec. 4 with the 1983 comedy classic A Christmas Story (rated PG), based on Jean Shepherd’s semi-autobiographical memoir In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash and directed by Bob Clark (who’d earlier helmed another holiday classic, the original Black Christmas!), starring the great Darren McGavin, Melinda Dillon, and Peter Billingsley.
Second on the bill is director Richard Donner’s 1988 reinvention of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol is Bill Murray in Scrooged (rated PG-13), featuring a star-studded cast including Karen Allen, Carol Kane, Bobcat Goldthwait, John Forsythe, David Johansen, Michael J. Pollard, Alfre Woodard, and Robert Mitchum. Truth be told, in my review for The Temple News, I wrote:
“You know you’re in trouble when Robert Mitchum’s the funniest person in the movie.”
Then again, the film grossed over $100 million worldwide and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling – so many were indeed made merry by Scrooged. The parking lot opens at 5 p.m., and the screening will commence at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be ordered online.
The fun continues Saturday, Dec. 5, beginning with director Jon Favreau’s 2003 blockbuster Elf (rated PG), starring Will Ferrell in the title role, backed by James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Bob Newhart, Faizon Love, Peter Dinklage, Amy Sedaris, Michael Lerner, and Edward Asner (as Santa). One of the biggest box-office hits released by New Line Cinema, it became the basis for the 2010 Broadway musical, which was titled, appropriately enough, Elf: The Musical.
Capping off the evening is one of the more controversial Christmas favorites: Joe Dante’s Gremlins (1984), scripted by Chris Columbus (who later directed Home Alone), starring Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Polly Holliday, Judge Reinhold, Keye Luke, Glynn Turman, Frances Lee McCain, Kenneth Tobey, Scott Brady (in his final film), the one and only Corey Feldman, the always-welcome Dick Miller, and the voice of Howie Mandel (as Gizmo).
The film’s PG rating was called into question due to its violence and dark humor. That same summer, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was equally controversial for the same reason, prompting the MPAA (Motion Picture Association of America) to establish the PG-13 rating. Nevertheless, Gremlins was a box-office hit and spawned a sequel in 1990. Once again, the parking lot will open at 5 p.m., followed by the screening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be ordered online.
“The titles we picked for the holiday films are just and light and have really classic characters,” observed Lawren Desai, a/perture’s executive director, and curator. “2020 is all about nostalgia, and I don’t think you can get more nostalgic than A Christmas Story, Elf, Gremlins, and Scrooged. We just had to find a place for Bill Murray in the line-up!”
Fresh popcorn and other refreshments will be available for purchase. In addition, both Wutyasay Food Truck and The Songbird House will be on the premises serving food and hot beverages on both evenings. Attendees may also bring new and unwrapped gifts to benefit Twin City Santa this holiday season. Ticket holders will be checked in by name, and vehicles parked on a first-come basis. Guests are required to wear proper face coverings when outside of their vehicles or interacting with event staff or other personnel. Bathrooms are located in First Presbyterian Church, and face coverings are required to enter.
“I think for having never done drive-ins before and for everything being done as pop-ups in a pandemic, they have gone really well,” Desai said. “We’ve had really great partners too, and that has been essential.”
