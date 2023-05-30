a/perture cinema presents third season of PRIDE month films – celebrating LGBTQ+ classics from the 1980s and 1990s.
Winston-Salem, NC]—For Pride Month this June, a/perture is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community with screenings of the phenomenal queer cinema classics My Beautiful Laundrette, The Incredible True Adventure of Two Girls in Love, My Own Private Idaho, and But I’m a Cheerleader. Originally released in 80s and 90s, these seminal films redefined cinematic storytelling while highlighting the struggles and triumphs of the LGBTQ+ experience.
Pride Month kicks off with My Beautiful Launderette, the British new wave gem that floored audiences and critics upon its release in 1985. In response to the film being called a coming-of-age story, film critic Chuck Bowen states, “This is a coming-of-age movie in which no one comes of age, except, perhaps, the audience, who’s shown the lay of a land that’s governed by an interconnecting, ideologically irresolvable nesting series of relativistic quandaries.”
Second in the series, The Incredible True Adventure of Two Girls in Love explores family dynamics that surround young lesbian love in relation to narrow 1990s societal conventions. This is followed by the iconic My Private Idaho, a radical adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry IV in which a narcoleptic street hustler (River Phoenix) falls in love with his sex worker mentor (Keanu Reeves) who helps him search for his mother.
The series concludes with the hilarious cult classic But I’m a Cheerleader in which a teenage girl (played by the one-and-only Natasha Lyonne) is sent to a gay rehabilitation camp by her parents who suspect she’s on the road to lesbianism. Cast features RuPaul and the aesthetic is described by the director, Jaime Babbit, as “Barbie Dream House meets Edward Scissorhands.” Film will be introduced with a performance by Anna Yacht and C.C. Labrie. Costumes encouraged.
We honor freedom of expression year-round and are thrilled to unite with Winston-Salem’s LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month.
Films and dates:
Tuesday, June 6 - My Beautiful Laundrette (dir. Stephen Frears)
Tuesday, June 13 - The Incredible True Adventure of Two Girls in Love (dir. Maria Maggenti)
Tuesday, June 20 - My Private Idaho (dir. Gus Van Sant)
Tuesday, June 27 - But I’m a Cheerleader (dir. Jamie Babbit)
All films are $15 and start at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased at aperturecinema.com/programs/aperture-pride-month/.
a/perture cinema is non-profit art house cinema in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina, “with a mission to engage and entertain the community through the art of film by showcasing thought-provoking and inspiring films—films that enrich our lives, engage our minds, promote diversity, and build community.” Screening a mix of independent, foreign, documentary, local and festival films in two 80-seat theaters, one 45-seat screening room, and the 22-seat petit a/.
