A/Perture Cinema owner Lawren Desai: Top 10 Must Watch Christmas Movies | Locked In
Lawren Desai, owner and operator of a/Perture Cinema in downtown Winston-Salem, highlights the must watch Christmas movies in 2020 and she pairs her recommendations with local restaurants.
Watch, like, and share! PayPal: send to acash@whartongladden.com (choose friends & family) Thank you all for the support, you have no idea how much it is appreciated. Consider donating today. God bless. Click here to subscribe to LOCKED IN: http://tiny.cc/LockedIn Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AlgenonLCash Follow on Twitter: http://twitter.com/algenoncash Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/algenoncash
