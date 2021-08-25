A grisly game of death plays out in Funhouse

Funhouse, a gore-soaked send-up of reality game shows, sees eight strangers, each one a celebrity of sorts, gathered together in a state-of-the-art studio to participate in the online reality series Furcas’ House of Fun. There, with their every move broadcast to a worldwide audience, they will compete for a $5 million prize, their status determined by voting from the viewing public. The contestant who receives the least votes in a given interval will be eliminated from the game — permanently.
The rapidly diminishing ensemble cast includes Valter Skarsgard (son of Stellan), Khamisa Wilsher, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Christopher Gerard, Mathias Retamal, Dayleigh Nelson, and newcomers Amanda Howells and Karolina Benefield. Presiding over these dire proceedings is the quintessentially smarmy host, one Nero Alexander (Jerome Velinsky), who appears in the guise of an animated panda bear, one of the film’s few amusing conceits.
Undeniably stylish but far too silly, the ostensibly relevant Funhouse is a jumbled conglomeration of bits and pieces from Agatha Christie (And Then There Were None), Richard Connell (The Most Dangerous Game), the Purge films, and, given its lethal contraptions, the Saw franchise. For undemanding genre fans, blood and guts may be enough. Others need not apply or compete.
If nothing else — and, indeed, there isn’t much else — Funhouse is a remarkably good-looking film. The end result notwithstanding, Shawn Seifert’s cinematography and Heather Lidberg’s production design are first-rate. To a lesser extent, the same might be said of the actors, some of whom work very hard to add some depth to their sketchy characters. Skarsgard and Wilsher fare best, perhaps because they play the most likable characters.
From time to time, there’s a moral debate about the proceedings, both from the standpoint of the contestants and the voting viewers, but these are quickly discarded, and undermined, in favor of simple-minded exploitation. That the authorities are unable to pinpoint where the game is being held or where the broadcast signal emanates from is indicative of the film’s laziness.
It’s almost as if a good movie is trying to emerge from Funhouse, but the filmmakers — specifically writer/director/co-producer/editor/story writer/co-star Jason William Lee — repeatedly thwarts his own efforts to that end by falling back on violence and ham-fisted black comedy. Last year’s sleeper The Hunt had a similar storyline, yet balanced its visceral thrills with fairly sharp satire. It was, pardon the pun, a cut above. Funhouse is a cut below. It may aspire to be something more, but doesn’t make enough of an effort.
There are two climatic plot twists in Funhouse. The first is fairly interesting, the second is not. Those who get that far can decide for themselves which is which, although it shouldn’t be too difficult. There’s a potentially entertaining, if not altogether original concept here, but too often the filmmakers go for the gut(s). Game over.
— Funhouse is available on DVD ($26.98 retail) from Magnet Releasing/Magnolia Home Entertainment, as well as on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, FandangoNOW, DirecTV, and more. Visit http://www.magnetreleasing.com/funhouse/.
