A feathered fable told in Birds Like Us

Unique animation highlights Birds Like Us, which marks the feature debut of director/screenwriter Faruk Sabanovic and is inspired by Farid ud-Din Attar’s 12th-century poem Conference of the Birds.
There’s a distinctly British bent to the proceedings, with the voice-over cast headed by Oscar winners Jeremy Irons, Alicia Vikander, and Jim Broadbent. The characters they portray are, not surprisingly, birds, whose ostensibly peaceful — if sheltered — existence comes undone when they are whisked away to a different dimension, one that bears some resemblance to our own. The rest of the narrative is concerned with their efforts, some quite funny, to return to the sanctity of their home.
Steeped in a surreal mysticism that might go over the heads of smaller children — and, indeed, some of their elders — Birds Like Us also contains visual references that recall the likes of Ridley Scott, Fritz Lang, and Terry Gilliam, to name a few. Although the film is not presented in 3D, it looks as if it could have been, and even if the storyline becomes convoluted at times, the imagery is consistently eye-catching and enjoyable. One of the executive producers is Abigail Disney, whose great-uncle was Walt, and she’s certainly doing her part to contribute to the Disney legacy.
The actors, including Khalid Abdalla, Sheridan Smith, and Christopher Villiers bring personality to their roles. Vikander is touching as Huppu, who’s preparing to hatch her first egg; Broadbent supplies comic relief, and Irons — again personifying cartoon villainy as the sneering Kondor — nicely conveys the character’s transition from heavy to (semi-)hero.
Oddly, it has taken five years for Birds Like Us to roost here, having been produced in 2017. It may not be a classic, but it’s a well-paced, agreeable diversion for animation aficionados large and small.
— Birds Like Us is available On Digital, On Demand, and DVD ($14.98 retail) from LionsGate Home Entertainment.
