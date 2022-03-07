A DYNAMIC EVENING WITH GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATED ACTOR MICHAEL EALY

PowerTalk Presents: “Creative Conversations” Speaker Series in Charlotte, NC
February 22, 2022 (Charlotte, NC) – Join Golden Globe nominated actor Michael Ealy for PowerTalk’s speaker series, Creative Conversations. You have a chance to get up close and personal with the award-winning actor at the Knight Theater in Uptown Charlotte Friday, March 18.
Ealy will be fulfilling one of his lifelong goals as he shares some of the challenges he has faced and how he overcame them. Look forward to an open and honest dialogue as he talks about his journey from childhood to becoming one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.
You will discover things about Ealy that are not portrayed on the screen, things that illustrate the highs and lows of being a celebrity. He will also talk about ways to navigate the entertainment business and allow you to peek into his life away from Hollywood. He will be sharing information with you that can be used across a broad spectrum of life and careers.
The opportunity to spend an evening with Michael Ealy is brought to you by PowerTalk, which was created in the mind of its founder, Arthur G. Smith, right here in Charlotte some years back. “I grew up in Charlotte,” Smith said, “so you can imagine how excited I am to have my company get Michael to lead this powerful and important conversation. He will not only give you an insight into the film industry, including what happens on-and-off the camera, he will also give you a chance to get to know him. You will be pleased to know what a great person he is.”
Charlotte’s aspiring community, rich in film and television talent, is an excellent venue to host PowerTalk’s Creative Conversations with Michael Ealy.
WHEN: Friday, March 18 at 7:30 pm
WHERE: Knight Theater
430 S. Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Click here to purchase tickets.
