The Old Town Film Series returns with a pair of free screenings, but with a slight alteration: Screenings will now take place on the first and third Thursday of each month, instead of the first and third Tuesday of each month.
This Thursday, writer/director Aneesh Chaganty’s award-winning 2018 cyber-thriller Searching will be screened, and May 18th marks the screening date for director Jon M. Chu’s award-winning romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians (also 2018). Both films are rated PG-13 and will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Old Town Neighborhood Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem. Admission is free and refreshments will be available for purchase during the screenings.
Michael DiVitto Kelly, the recreation center supervisor of the Old Town Neighborhood Center, inaugurated the series in February with screenings of Green Book (2018) and The Great Debaters (2007) to commemorate Black History Month. Searching and Crazy Rich Asians were likewise selected to commemorate Asian Pacific Month.
Kelly had earlier hosted film programs when he worked for the Broward County Library System in South Florida and believed that a similar series would be successful in Winston-Salem. He opens each screening with a brief introduction, and afterward, there’s an informal discussion period.
“The Asian acting community has long been relegated to the sidelines by those in the film industry,” Kelly observed. “These two outstanding films are proof Hollywood is way past due. Searching is an innovative film using today’s technology to tell the story. John Cho, who is from South Korea, is terrific as the distraught father trying to locate his missing daughter. It’s a must-see for fans of intense mystery thrillers. It’s a great film. Crazy Rich Asians is a comedy/drama sporting a talented all-Asian cast. Everyone is superb, from lead actress Constance Wu to actress/rapper Awkwafina. Directed by Jon M. Chu, I found Crazy Rich Asians to be absorbingly enjoyable from beginning to end. Both fit the bill for the May theme.”
Although he has not seen last year’s Everything Everywhere All at Once yet, its critical and financial reception — capped off by winning seven Academy Awards including Best Picture — is indicative of a rise in recognition for Asian filmmakers. The film reunited Crazy Rich Asians stars Michelle Yeoh, who won the Oscar for Best Actress, and Wu, who earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Kelly believes — and hopes — it marked a turning point.
“It’s 2023 and we’re walking about films that have a predominantly Asian cast,” he said. “I find it pathetic that it’s taken this long for Hollywood to figure this out — and they see themselves as the enlightened ones. I think that’s why independent films are so important. It’s all about the story, not if it will be a major blockbuster.”
Actually, Searching and Crazy Rich Asians both proved their mettle at the box office — and with critics. Searching, in which Cho desperately attempts to locate his missing daughter’s whereabouts by using her laptop computer, cost less than $1 million to make but grossed $75 million worldwide. Aisha Harris of the New York Times wrote “(T)he combination of clever concept reflecting the prevalence of screens in everyday life, and the pleasure of watching a typically underused Mr. Cho take on a meaty lead role make Searching a satisfying psychological thriller.”
Crazy Rich Asians, the adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s best-selling 2013 novel, stars Wu as a New York University professor who accompanies her boyfriend (Henry Golding) to Singapore to attend a wedding, only to encounter criticism and scorn from his wealthy, tradition-minded family. In addition to Yeoh and Awkwafina, the cast includes Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong, and Jimmy O. Yang. The film earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Wu for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, and the National Board of Review’s award for Best Ensemble. Crazy Rich Asians grossed a remarkable $175 million in the U.S. and Canada alone, making it the highest-grossing romantic comedy of the 2010s and one of the top 10 box-office hits of 2018.
For more information, call (336) 922-3561 or e-mail michaelke@cityofws.org.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
