The sci-fi monster mash 65 is set 65 million years ago and begins on the planet Somaris, where the inhabitants are recognizably human and speak English. Indeed, the vernacular includes at least one universally known four-letter word. No translation required.
On a routine exploratory mission into deep space, a spaceship enters an asteroid belt and is severely damaged, crash-landing on an uncharted planet inhabited by all sorts of bizarre beasties, including some very large and very hungry dinosaurs. Now comes the Big Reveal: The ship has crashed on planet Earth.
The only survivors are Adam Driver as Mills, the pilot, and Ariana Greenblatt as Koa, a young girl who speaks a different dialect. Nevertheless, their common dilemma compels them to work together in order to survive. The asteroid belt that wrecked the ship is now headed toward Earth, which means that Mills and Koa have literally arrived on the eve of the Ice Age. Their only hope is an escape pod some 15 kilometers away, but the terrain is strewn with perils at every turn.
Scott Beck and Bryan Woods produced, co-wrote, and co-directed the film, which borrows a few elements from their earlier hit, A Quiet Place (2018), particularly the parental allegory. Mills, who left his family behind, forms an emotional bond with Koa, whose parents perished in the crash. Driver and Greenblatt establish a nice rapport, although theirs are stock characters. He’s grieving, she’s grieving — but together they’ll somehow get through this. It wouldn’t be fair to divulge how it all shakes out, but it’s not terribly surprising.
The filmmakers aren’t about to reinvent the story of creation — 65 isn’t that ambitious — but to add a few wrinkles to what essentially shapes up as a big-screen video game. It’s a jumbled, admittedly fast-moving mash-up of Jules Verne, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Ray Bradbury’s short story A Sound of Thunder, Alfonso Cuaron’s Gravity (2013), Ridley Scott’s The Martian (2015), and Morten Tyldum’s Passengers (2016) — and a generous helping of the Jurassic Park franchise.
The special effects are impressive and the filmmakers possess some style, but there’s not much more on display. 65 isn’t a bad movie, it’s just a routine one.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.