Greensboro, NC (February 11, 2021) --- The 20th Annual Triad Jewish Film Festival is excited to announce this year's seven film lineup. The theme of this year's festival celebrates the global diversity of Judaism through film. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival has shifted to a virtual, on demand, format in which patrons can view films from the comfort of their own homes from February 25-March 14.
The Triad Jewish Film Festival is proud to present the following feature films to play during its main program, Global Diversity of Judaism:
- Breaking Bread
- Havana Curveball
- Leona
- 400 Miles to Freedom
- Nora’s Will
- Shared Legacies: The African-American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance
- They Ain’t Ready for Me
Trailers for each film can be found by visiting myTJFF.com. “We are fortunate to be able to share these films with the community in a safe and affordable way. To be able to showcase films that give examples of the diversity within Judaism was special after a trying year for so many,” said Carly Dunno, Outreach and Engagement Manager at the Greensboro Jewish Federation.
Individual tickets, Reel Deal passes, and Friend of the Festival packages can now be purchased online at myTJFF.com. Reel Deal movie passes gives access to all seven films during the festival while Friend of the Festival membership gives access to all seven films, gives a $50 donation to the Triad Jewish Film Festival, recognition in the Digital Movie Program, and a special gift basket delivery to those who live in the Triad area.
Sponsors of the Triad Jewish Film Festival include: The Consulate General of Israel to the Southeast; Mt. Zion Baptist Church; Well·Spring; Andrew Bowen Photography; WFDD; GIA; Steven Tanger Center For The Performing Arts; James H. Tanner, DDS; Replacements, LTD; Alina Gerlovin Spaulding-Berkshire Hathaway Home Services; Harris Teeter; The Phoenix Company; Taco Mama; Elizabeth’s Pizza Quaker Village; and Jewish Family Services of Greensboro.
