2022-2023 CAROLINA CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES
INCLUDING THE SILENT SERIES AT THE CAROLINA, CHRISTMAS AT THE CAROLINA, CAROLINA CLASSIC HOLIDAY MOVIES, AND CHRISTMAS MOVIES IN THE CROWN
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 Carolina Classic Movie Series, including the return of the Silent Series, Christmas at the Carolina (the theatre’s gift to the community), and holiday favorites in both the Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium and in The Crown at the Carolina.
Carolina Classic Movie tickets are $7, taxes and fees included. Seniors, military, first responders, students, and educators save $1 per ticket. Carolina Theatre Movie passes will also be accepted at door. Available now at CarolinaTheatre.com, or through the theatre box office.
Carolina Classic Movie THE GODFATHER Tuesday, September 13, 7pm
Calling all fans of The Offer: Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, this epic family drama (based on Mario Puzo's novel of the same name) focuses on the powerful Italian-American crime family of Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). When the don's youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), reluctantly joins the Mafia, he becomes involved in the inevitable cycle of violence and betrayal. Although Michael tries to maintain a normal relationship with his wife, Kay (Diane Keaton), he is drawn deeper into the family business.
Directed by Francis Ford Coppola. 1972. Rated R. 2 hour, 55 minutes.
Carolina Classic Movie PARIS IS BURNING Friday, September 16, 7pm
Presented in partnership with Greensboro Pride
The award-winning documentary Paris Is Burning has been igniting audiences and critics with its unblinking behind-the-scenes story of the fashion-obsessed New Yorkers who created "voguing" and drag balls. Focusing on drag queens living in NYC and their "house" culture, audiences are introduced to the community of the flamboyant and often socially shunned performers. While groups from each house compete in elaborate balls that take cues from the world of fashion, the film also touches on issues of racism and poverty, with interviews from a number of renowned drag queens, including Willi Ninja, Pepper LaBeija, and Dorian Corey.
Directed by Jennie Livingston. 1990. Rated R. 1 hour, 16 minutes.
Carolina Classic Movie CANDYMAN Tuesday, October 11, 7pm
Graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) befriends Anne-Marie McCoy (Vanessa Estelle Williams) while researching superstitions in a housing project on Chicago's Near North Side. From Anne-Marie, Helen learns about the Candyman, a hook-handed figure of urban legend that some of her neighbors believe to be responsible for a recent murder. After a mysterious man matching the Candyman's description begins stalking her, Helen comes to fear that the legend may be all too real.
Also starring Tony Todd, Kasi Lemmons, and DeJuan Guy. Directed by Bernard Rose. 1992. Rated R. 1 hour, 41 minutes.
The Silent Series at the Carolina: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tuesday, October 25, 7pm
See the iconic silent movie, accompanied by acclaimed LIVE on the Carolina Theatre’s Robert Morton Pipe Organ! Original to the Carolina’s opening night in 1927, the organ is the only remaining Robert Morton Pipe Organ in the state.
In this horror classic, aspiring young opera singer Christine Daaé (Mary Philbin) discovers that she has a mysterious admirer intent on helping her become a lead performer. This enigmatic masked presence, Erik, is also known as the Phantom (Lon Chaney), a horribly disfigured recluse who lives underneath the Paris Opera House. When the Phantom takes Christine prisoner and demands her devotion and affection, her suitor, Vicomte Raoul de Chagny (Norman Kerry), sets out to rescue her.
Directed by Rupert Julian. 1925. Not Rated. 1 hour, 47 minutes.
Carolina Classic Movie HOCUS POCUS Wednesday, October 26, 7pm
Three outlandishly wild witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) return from 17th Century Salem after they're accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters. The tricky 300-year-old trio sets out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth, but first they have to get their act together and outwit three kids and a talking cat. Meanwhile, the kids are on a quest to steal the witches' book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal. Amok! Amok! Amok!
Directed by Kenny Ortega. 1993. Rated PG. 1 hour, 36 minutes.
Carolina Classic Movie CARMEN JONES Tuesday, November 15, 7pm
Take the Bizet opera about cigarette maker Carmen and the Spanish cavalry soldier Don Jose and translate it into the 1955 story of a parachute factory worker and a stalwart GI who is about to go to flying school. Cindy Lou travels to a wartime parachute manufacturing plant to say goodbye to her sweetheart Joe. Before the two can use his twenty-four-hour pass to get married, Cindy Lou’s concerns are aroused when Carmen Jones, a lively and beautiful factory worker who is desired by practically every man at the plant, asks Joe to pick her up for a private farewell party. What follows is a tragic tale of seduction and conflict with a fatal ending.
Starring Harry Belafonte, Dorothy Dandridge, Pearl Bailey, Diahann Carroll, as well as an uncredited dancing appearance by Alvin Ailey. Directed by Otto Preminger. 1955. Not Rated. 1 hour, 45 minutes.
Christmas at the Carolina THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Saturday, December 3, 9am
FREE COMMUNITY EVENT
THE CAROLINA THEATRE’S GIFT TO THE COMMUNITY! Join us for a free morning of festive, family-friendly fun at the Carolina, with complimentary popcorn & drink, the movie on the big screen, and a visit with Santa!
The Muppets perform the classic Dickens holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine). Other Muppets—Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, and Sam the Eagle—weave in and out of the story, while Scrooge receives visits from spirits of Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Future. Directed by Brian Henson. 1992. Rated G. 1 hour, 29 minutes.
Carolina Classic Holiday Movie IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE Monday, December 12, 7pm
George Bailey is a small-town man whose life seems so desperate that he contemplates suicide. He had always wanted to leave Bedford Falls to see the world, but circumstances and his own good heart have led him to stay. (He sacrificed his education for his brother's, kept the family-run savings and loan afloat, protected the town from the avarice of the greedy banker Mr. Potter, and married his childhood sweetheart.) As he prepares to jump from a bridge, his guardian angel intercedes, showing him what life would have become for the residents of Bedford Falls is he had never lived.
Starring James Stewart, Donna Reed, and Henry Travers. Directed by Frank Capra. 1946. Rated PG. 2 hours, 12 minutes.
Christmas in The Crown THE PREACHER’S WIFE Monday, December 12, 7:30pm
The Reverend Henry Biggs is a good man who's doubtful about his ability to make a difference in his troubled community and home. Help is on the way in the form of an angel named Dudley who soon becomes the source of and solution to their problems.
This newer classic is a Gospel-infused remake of the 1947 film The Bishop's Wife.
Starring Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston, Courtney B. Vance, Gregory Hines, Jenifer Lewis, Loretta Devine, and Lionel Richie. Directed by Penny Marshall. 1996. Rated PG. 2 hours, 4 minutes.
Carolina Classic Holiday Movie NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION Tuesday, Dec 13, 7pm
It’s a picture of the perfect family holiday gathering – just kidding! Clark Griswold wants to have a perfect family Christmas. Pestering his wife and children, he tries to make sure everything is in line with decking the halls and trimming the tree. Of course, things quickly go hilariously awry. Cousin Eddie and his family show up unplanned and start living in their camper on the Griswold property, and even worse, Clark's employers suddenly default on the holiday bonus he needs! Can Christmas be saved?!
Directed by Jeremiah Chechik. Starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, and Randy Quaid. 1989, Rated PG-13, 1 hour and 37 minutes.
Christmas in The Crown A CHRISTMAS CAROL Tuesday, December 13, 7:30pm
Unscrupulous businessman Ebeneezer Scrooge doesn't think much of Christian charity. But when the ghost of his deceased business partner appears to him, Scrooge is unsettled. Perhaps it’s not too late to change his ways and open his heart to the spirit of Christmas after all.
Starring George C. Scott and Frank Finlay. Directed by Clive Donner. 1984. Rated PG. 1 hour, 40 minutes.
Carolina Classic Holiday Movie HOME ALONE Wednesday, December 14, 7pm
When eight-year-old Kevin McCallister acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother sends him to sleep in the attic. The next morning, after the McCallisters mistakenly leave for the airport without Kevin, he awakens to an empty house and assumes his wish to have no family has come true. His excitement sours when he realizes that two con men plan to rob the McCallister residence, though, and that he alone must protect the family home.
Directed by Chris Columbus. Starring Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O’Hara, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern. 1990, Rated PG, 1 hour and 43 minutes.
Christmas in The Crown THE BISHOP’S WIFE Wednesday, December 14, 7:30pm
Dejected by his efforts to raise money to build a cathedral, Bishop Henry Brougham (David Niven) beseeches heaven for guidance, and is visited by Dudley (Cary Grant), who claims to be an angel. Henry is skeptical, then annoyed when Dudley ingratiates himself into the household as his assistant and—worse—wins the attentions of Henry’s long-suffering and kind wife (Loretta Young). When Dudley continues to intervene in Henry’s struggles, the bishop decides to challenge heaven.
Directed by Henry Koster. 1948. Not Rated. 1 hour and 49 minutes.
Carolina Classic Holiday(?) Movie DIE HARD Thursday, December 15, 7pm
New York City policeman John McClane is visiting his estranged wife and daughters on Christmas Eve. When he joins his wife at her office holiday party, the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise and everyone in it. McClane soon realizes that there is no one to save the hostages—except for him.
Starring Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, and Alan Rickman. Directed by John McTiernan. 1988. Rated R. 2 hours, 12 minutes.
Christmas in The Crown HOLIDAY AFFAIR Thursday, December 15, 7:30pm
Charming seasonal clerk Steve Mason (Robert Mitchum) catches beautiful Connie Ennis (Janet Leigh) in a fraudulent shopping scheme during the busy Christmas rush, but when he discovers that Ennis is a war widow and a single mother, he takes pity on her and just can't bring himself to turn her in. His supervisor takes notice and fires him on the spot. Mason befriends Connie and her young son, Timmy (Gordon Gebert), which may complicate her plans to marry boring nice guy Carl Davis (Wendell Corey)…
Directed by Don Hartman. 1949. Not Rated. 1 hour, 27 minutes.
Carolina Classic Holiday Movie ELF Monday, December 19, 7pm
Buddy was just a toddler in an orphanage until he stole away in Santa’s sack of presents. Thankfully, Santa’s elves accepted the boy and gave him a home. But as Buddy grows to adulthood, he’s still unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t quite fit in – literally! Leaving the cheer of the North Pole, Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs, a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves paternity, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic and jolly results.
Starring Will Ferrell, James Caan, Mary Steenburgen, and Zooey Deschanel. Directed by Jon Favreau. 2003. Rated PG. 1 hour, 37 minutes.
Christmas in The Crown CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT Monday, December 19, 7:30pm
Barbara Stanwyck stars as a famous expert on marriage, cooking, and homemaking who is asked by her publisher to host a national hero for Christmas dinner at her famous Connecticut home. It should be simple, but she must scramble to keep the secret that she’s single, can’t cook, and doesn’t own a home. With a lot of help, meticulous planning, and split-second timing, the urban sophisticate may just succeed, but the unforeseen happens when she falls in love with her guest.
Also starring Dennis Morgan and Sydney Greenstreet. Directed by Peter Godfrey. 1945. Not Rated. 1 hour, 42 minutes.
Carolina Classic Holiday Movie MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Tuesday, December 20, 7pm
In this Christmas classic, an old man going by the name of Kris Kringle fills in for an intoxicated Santa in Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day parade. Kringle proves to be such a hit that he is soon appearing regularly at the chain's main store in midtown Manhattan. When Kringle surprises customers and employees alike by claiming that he really is Santa Claus, it leads to a court case to determine his mental health and, more importantly, his authenticity.
Starring Edmund Gwenn, Maureen O’Hara, John Payne, and Natalie Wood. Directed by George Seaton. 1947. Not Rated. 1 hour, 36 minutes.
Christmas in The Crown LOVE ACTUALLY Tuesday, December 20, 7:30pm
Nine intertwined stories examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: love. Among the characters are David (Hugh Grant), the handsome newly elected British prime minister who falls for a young junior staffer (Martine McCutcheon), Sarah (Laura Linney), a graphic designer whose devotion to her mentally ill brother complicates her love life, and Harry (Alan Rickman), a married man tempted by his attractive new secretary.
Also starring Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, and many more. Directed by Richard Curtis. 2003. Rated R. 2h, 16m.
Carolina Classic Holiday Movie A CHRISTMAS STORY Wednesday, December 21, 7pm
A beloved holiday classic based on author Jean Shepherd’s 1940s childhood, the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker are as relatable as they are hilarious. Nine-year old Ralphie spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a Red Ryder air rifle. Unfortunately, his mother, his teacher, and even the Man in Red himself don’t agree. Determined to convince the world that it’s the perfect gift, Ralphie struggles to make it to Christmas Day with his glasses and his hopes intact.
Starring Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin, and Melinda Dillon. Directed by Bob Clark. 1983. Rated PG. 1 hour, 34 minutes.
Christmas in The Crown HOLIDAY INN Wednesday, December 21, 7:30pm
Nominated for three Academy Awards, Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire will sing and dance their way into your heart. Crosby plays a song-and-dance man who leaves showbiz to run an inn that is open only on holidays. Astaire plays his former partner and rival in love. And, of course, the soundtrack includes Irving Berlin’s ”White Christmas,” one of the biggest-selling recordings in music history!
Please note: THIS MOVIE CONTAINS A MUSICAL NUMBER PERFORMED BY BING CROSBY IN BLACKFACE.
Starring Crosby, Astaire, Marjorie Reynolds, and Virginia Dale. Directed by Mark Sandrich. 1942. Not Rated. 1 hour and 42 minutes.
Carolina Classic Holiday Movie WHITE CHRISTMAS Thursday, December 22, 1pm and 7pm
* matinee + evening
Singers Bob Wallace and Phil Davis join sister act Betty and Judy Haynes to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont. There, they run into General Waverly, the boys’ WWII commander, and learn that he is having financial difficulties; his quaint country inn is failing. So, what’s the foursome to do but plan a yuletide miracle: a fun-filled musical extravaganza that’s sure to put Waverly and his business in the black!
Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen. Directed by Michael Curtiz. 1954. Not Rated. 2 hours.
Christmas in The Crown SHOP AROUND THE CORNER Thursday, December 22, 7:30pm
The film that inspired You’ve Got Mail, Alfred Kralik (James Stewart) and Klara Novak (Margaret Sullavan) are employees at Matuschek and Company, a general store in Budapest. At work, Klara and Alfred argue incessantly, never suspecting that they are carrying on a tender romance through the mail. Through their anonymously signed letters, the lovers agree to meet for the first time at a cafe, but when Alfred arrives at the rendezvous, he is astonished to discover that his secret love is Klara. Determined to keep it a secret, it isn’t until Christmas Eve at the shop that they reveal their true feelings.
Directed by Ernst Lubitsch. 1940. Not Rated. 1 hour, 39 minutes.
Carolina Classic Holiday Movie IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE Friday, December 23, 1pm and 7pm
* matinee + evening
George Bailey is a small-town man whose life seems so desperate that he contemplates suicide. He had always wanted to leave Bedford Falls to see the world, but circumstances and his own good heart have led him to stay. (He sacrificed his education for his brother's, kept the family-run savings and loan afloat, protected the town from the avarice of the greedy banker Mr. Potter, and married his childhood sweetheart.) As he prepares to jump from a bridge, his guardian angel intercedes, showing him what life would have become for the residents of Bedford Falls is he had never lived.
Starring James Stewart, Donna Reed, and Henry Travers. Directed by Frank Capra. 1946. Rated PG. 2 hours, 12 minutes.
Carolina Classic Movie JAILHOUSE ROCK Tuesday, January 24, 7pm
Happy Birthday (month) to Elvis Presley! In his feature film debut, Elvis stars as Vince Everett, a young man convicted of manslaughter after being drawn into a bar fight while trying to defend a woman. In prison, Everett finds salvation when his cellmate, a country singer named Hunk Houghton (Mickey Shaughnessy), hears him sing and pegs him as a future star. Once released, Everett gets a job in a night club and meets Peggy Van Alden (Judy Tyler), a young woman who works for a record company and who, like Houghton, also sees talent in Vince.
Directed by Richard Thorpe. 1957. Not Rated. 1 hour, 36 minutes.
The Silent Series at the Carolina presents OUR HOSPITALITY Tuesday, January 31, 7pm
See the iconic silent movie, accompanied LIVE on the Carolina Theatre’s Robert Morton Pipe Organ! Original to the Carolina’s opening night in 1927, the organ is the only remaining Robert Morton Pipe Organ in the state.
Sole heir Willie McKay (Buster Keaton) journeys by train from New York City to Kentucky to claim his fortune amid a decades-old feud with the Canfield family. En route, he meets and becomes smitten with young beauty Virginia (Natalie Talmadge), who invites him to dinner. He realizes too late that she is the only daughter of patriarch Joseph Canfield (Joe Roberts). The rules of hospitality protect McKay from harm in their house, but he must outwit her brothers to resolve the feud.
Directed by Buster Keaton and John G. Blystone. 1923. Not Rated. 1 hour, 15 minutes.
Carolina Classic Movie LADY SINGS THE BLUES Tuesday, February 14, 7pm
Pop star Diana Ross portrays legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday in this dramatic biopic. Beginning with Holiday's traumatic youth, the film depicts her early attempts at a singing career and her eventual rise to stardom, as well as her difficult relationship with Louis McKay (Billy Dee Williams), her boyfriend and manager. Casting a shadow over even Holiday's brightest moments is the vocalist's severe drug addiction, which threatens to end both her career and her life.
Directed by Sidney J. Furie. 1972. Rated R. 2 hours, 24 minutes.
Carolina Classic Movie FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE Tuesday, March 14, 7pm
Agent 007 (Sean Connery) is back in the second installment of the James Bond series, this time battling a secret crime organization known as SPECTRE. Russians Rosa Klebb (Lotte Lenya) and Kronsteen are out to snatch a decoding device known as the Lektor, using the ravishing Tatiana (Daniela Bianchi) to lure Bond into helping them. Bond travels to meet Tatiana in Istanbul, where he must rely on his wits to escape with his life in a series of deadly encounters with the enemy.
Directed by Terence Young. 1964. Rated PG. 1 hour, 55 minutes.
Carolina Classic Movie CASABLANCA Tuesday, April 18, 7pm
Casablanca: easy to enter, but much harder to leave, especially if you're wanted by the Nazis. Such a man is Resistance leader Victor Laszlo, whose only hope is Rick Blaine, a cynical American who sticks his neck out for no one, especially Victor's wife Ilsa, the ex-lover who broke his heart. Ilsa offers herself in exchange for Laszlo's transport out of the country, and bitter Rick must decide what counts more: personal happiness or countless lives hanging in the balance.
Directed by Michael Curtiz. Starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, and Claude Rains. 1942. Rated PG. 1 hour, 42 minutes.
The Silent Series at the Carolina presents THE CIRCUS Tuesday, April 25, 7pm
See the iconic silent movie, accompanied LIVE on the Carolina Theatre’s Robert Morton Pipe Organ! Original to the Carolina’s opening night in 1927, the organ is the only remaining Robert Morton Pipe Organ in the state.
Wrongfully accused of criminal acts, a tramp (Charlie Chaplin) unwittingly ducks into a big top, where his bumbling attempts to avoid the pursuing police officers earn the laughter and applause of the circus-goers. Impressed, the ringmaster (Allan Garcia) decides to employ the tramp as an entertainer. In between getting trapped in a lion's cage and partaking in clumsy high wire escapades, he falls for a beautiful show rider (Merna Kennedy), who unfortunately has eyes for a daring tightrope acrobat.
Directed by Charlie Chaplin. 1928. Not Rated. 1 hour, 12 minutes.
Carolina Classic Movie SHAFT Tuesday, May 9, 7pm
Cool private eye John Shaft (Richard Roundtree) first finds himself up against Bumpy (Moses Gunn), the leader of the black crime mob, then against black nationals, and finally working with both against the white mafia who are trying to blackmail Bumpy by kidnapping his daughter.
Directed by Gordon Parks. 1971. Rated R. 1 hour, 40 minutes.
Carolina Classic Movie MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS Tuesday, June 20, 7pm
It’s the classic MGM romantic musical comedy focusing on a family of four sisters on the cusp of the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair. The movie, with Judy Garland at the helm, spotlights the sisters' education in the ways of the world, which includes, but isn't limited to learning about life and love courtesy of the boy next door. In the end, love—accompanied by song, dance, and fantastic costumes, all in glorious Technicolor, of course—conquers all.
Also starring Margaret O'Brien, Mary Astor, Lucille Bremer, and Tom Drake. Directed by Vincente Minnelli. 1944. Not Rated. 1 hour, 52 minutes.
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current health and safety guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- · Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged, when possible.
- · Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
- · All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
- · Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
- · Please check specific event listings to verify individual show requirements.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
