WINSTON-SALEM, NC (JANUARY 29, 2021)—Celebrating its 23rd season, the RiverRun International Film Festival will take place May 6 through 16, 2021 and will feature more than 100 screenings. Based in Winston-Salem, RiverRun is an Academy Award-qualifying festival in two categories: Documentary Short and Animated Short.
RiverRun is evaluating more than 1,400 films that were submitted for consideration. The 2021 festival lineup will be announced on Wednesday, April 7. Tickets will be available to members on Thursday, April 8 and will go on sale to the public on Monday, April 12 at riverrunfilm.com.
ABOUT RIVERRUN
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
