JOIN US FOR UNAPOLOGETIC ON JANUARY 16
On Saturday, January 16 at 8 pm, film festival audiences from across North America will join together for a virtual screening of Ashley O'Shay's documentary Unapologetic. This screening is being presented by the Film Festival Alliance for Film Festival Day.
After two police killings, Black millennial organizers challenge a Chicago administration complicit in state violence against its Black residents. Told through the lens of Janaé and Bella, two fierce abolitionist leaders, Unapologetic is a deep look into the Movement for Black Lives, from the police murder of Rekia Boyd to the election of mayor Lori Lightfoot.
When you purchase tickets for this screening using the link HERE, proceeds will be split with RiverRun!
Hundreds of film festivals across the country have been affected by COVID-19. Movies unite us in a way that no other art form does; they transform and transfix. Film Festivals and Art House Cinemas play an essential role in connecting our community to support the works of independent storytellers. Please join us in a celebration of our communities, our audiences, independent filmmakers and what makes the film festival experience so unique.
FREE INDIE LENS POP-UP SCREENING: MR. SOUL!
Join us on Tuesday, February 2 at 7 pm for our next free Indie Lens Pop-Up event: a virtual screening of Mr. SOUL! PBS North Carolina, together with RiverRun and the State Library of North Carolina, proudly present this exclusive screening opportunity, to be accompanied by a post-film panel discussion. You must register in advance for this event via the link HERE.
In this upcoming episode from the acclaimed PBS documentary series Independent Lens, we explore the life and public broadcasting variety show of Ellis Haizlip—Mr. SOUL! Before Oprah, before Arsenio, there was Ellis Haizlip—Mr. SOUL! On the heels of the civil rights movement, the public television variety show SOUL!, offered an unfiltered, uncompromising celebration of Black literature, poetry, music, and politics—voices that had few other options for national television exposure. Guided by the enigmatic producer and host Ellis Haizlip, the series was among the first to provide expanded images of Black Americans on television and recognize the vibrancy of the Black Arts Movement.
The film celebrates the groundbreaking PBS series against the backdrop of a swiftly changing political and social landscape, while profiling Haizlip, the charismatic man behind one of the most culturally significant and successful TV shows in U.S. history. With participants’ recollections and archival clips, Mr. SOUL! captures a critical moment in culture whose impact continues to resonate.
Engagement throughout the post-film panel discussion is encouraged and you will be able to ask questions via the chat feature. We will make every attempt to get to all questions submitted. You must register in advance for access to the screening link.
RiverRun’s Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on PBS’s Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders and organizations together to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics to family and relationships.
BECOME A RIVERRUN SPONSOR!
A RiverRun International Film Festival sponsorship will support your company’s key business objectives and provide direct exposure to our loyal and passionate audiences.
Our sponsorship packages offer:
Customized Branding: A tailored sponsorship package that reflects your company’s brand
Recognition: Powerful year-round marketing exposure to enthusiastic, engaged and receptive audiences
Unique Experiences: Exclusive opportunities to entertain clients and reward employees with tickets to Festival film screenings and VIP invitation only events.
Community Involvement: Demonstration of commitment to the arts and quality of life in Winston-Salem and the Piedmont Triad area.
Benefits include ads in the RiverRun Film Guide and Festival newspaper tabloid insert (distribution 60,000+); logo recognition on posters, print materials, sponsor banners & the RiverRun website; dedicated mention in RiverRun’s e-newsletter and social media outlets; ticket vouchers, concierge service, VIP Sponsor credentials; event access, and more!
To contact us about a partnership, email Development Manager, Tiffany Jones (tiffany@riverrunfilm.com), or call 336-724-1502.
We cannot wait for the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival, May 6-16!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.