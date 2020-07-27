Greensboro, NC, July 27, 2020 — The time for kids to go back to school is right around the corner. To help slow the spread of COVID-19 and make sure families are prepared, Family Service of the Piedmont will be giving away free reusable children's masks 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, August 14 at the Families First Center, located at 315 East Washington Street in Greensboro. The event is open to the public, and participants will be able to drive up to the front of the building to pick up the masks.
# # #
About Family Service of the Piedmont
Family Service of the Piedmont is a private nonprofit agency providing quality support services, advocacy and education for children and adults dealing with domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability. By providing support services and resources to people experiencing these issues, they are better able to live healthy and productive lives, thereby creating safer and healthier families. Family Service of the Piedmont; Building Safe and Healthy Families. Information about Family Service of the Piedmont can be found at safeandhealthyfamilies.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.