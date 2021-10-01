Supplements have been around for decades, and more people have turned to supplementing essential vitamins and minerals when they can’t get enough from their diet. Every year there is a bigger focus on health and nutrition, and the coronavirus pandemic triggered increased awareness in 2019.
Now, there is an effort to improve the health of everyone globally, and it’s expected that nutrition in the form of increased exercise and better diet, along with supplements, will continue expanding for many years to come. Here is what you can expect to see on the shelves soon.
Stress Relief
There is no doubt that everybody experiences stress at some point in their lives. Within the last three years alone, humans have had to deal with mounting stress from the pandemic. Some people lost their jobs and homes, while thousands died from the virus. Mental stress can be debilitating, and tough to get through, but it has unfavorable effects on a person’s physical health. The medical industry is aware of the growing concern for people who report to doctors for stress-related conditions.
Popular stress-relieving supplements will start to become mainstream, with ingredients from the B-complex vitamins, chamomile, magnesium, and melatonin. All of these are proven to improve levels of stress and help with regulating your sleep cycle. Another important change to supplements is that most will start to be produced from plant-based sources with fewer allergens than before. The plant ashwagandha, for example, is a popular herb in Asian regions, which is easier for the body to digest.
Immune Supports
In America, over the last two years, requests for immune-supporting supplements have increased by 50%. There is a much bigger awareness of overall health, and people are starting to take careful consideration as to how they lead a healthy lifestyle. Immune support is vital for the overall functionality of your body. Without basic immune-regulated responses, your body cannot perform at its peak. The latest in these supplements will target the common deficiencies most people have nowadays. This includes vitamin B, C, and D, iron, and zinc.
There are thousands of minerals that your body needs; however, most of your nutritional needs should come from your diet. These immune supports help to fight against a variety of conditions, such as the seasonal flu, and alleviate problems with fatigue. No supplement can cure or prevent any illness, but if you have any dietary deficiencies, you are more likely to develop other more serious conditions down the line.
Athletic Performance
Athletes are always looking for ways to boost their performance, increase stamina and endurance and be healthier than they were the day before. Protein shakes and muscle-building supplements are popular among bodybuilders, and there is good news. A new steroid hormone derived from insects and certain plants is being used for its cell growth capabilities. It’s called turkesterone and many athletes are using this to increase muscle growth and manage weight.
Turkesterone is a new form of natural steroid, vastly different from anabolic steroids. For one, it’s completely natural and legal. This new supplement for athletic performance also improves stress and anxiety, promotes sleep, and keeps muscles lean as they grow.
Vitamin D
The sunlight is vital for plants to grow, but it’s also important for humans to get enough UV rays. Countries where the climate is rainy and overcast most of the year have higher rates of depression and overall malaise. Because there is a lack of bright shining sun, some people may struggle with general wellbeing and decreased bone growth. Vitamin D is produced in your skin when it’s exposed to sunlight, and your body needs it to protect itself from more chronic conditions.
Low levels of vitamin D that result in deficiencies have been reported to cause cognitive impairment. It’s believed that the sunlight helps to keep your neurological pathways regenerating as you age so that you are less likely to suffer from memory problems and cognitive decline such as dementia.
Stomach Relief
Modern-day diets are not the same as our ancestors. They would forage from the earth and hunt to survive, and very little production of food existed. The bread that was baked back in the day didn’t have any preservatives in to keep it fresh for longer. It was more natural.
Our diets are now filled with ready-made meals, pre-packaged items, and fresh produce packed with hormones. It’s no wonder people have more digestive problems than ever before. Probiotics have become an increasingly hot item on the shelves for their digestive features. It helps to keep bad bacteria from making you ill and helps to stimulate the creation of vitamins and minerals.
People are looking for ways to improve their immune systems and help them combat the common flu. A healthy diet will never become old news but keeping your body functioning effectively this year with these various supplements on the market can help where your diet is lacking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.