Enjoy Holiday Programs and Events at Reynolda this Season
Special events begin Nov. 18. See Reynolda House decorated for the holidays Nov. 22–Dec. 31.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (November 11, 2022)— This holiday season, step back in time with a visit to the Reynolda historic district and explore the tranquil 170-acre setting that comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. With festive programs and events planned across the estate, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during the happiest season of all.
Holiday experiences at Reynolda begin on November 18 and include tours, a holiday stroll, shopping, overnight packages and after-hours Museum access. Historic House decorations, inspired by the Reynolds family’s first Christmas in their bungalow in 1917, will usher in the holidays beginning November 22, and may be viewed with any general admission Museum ticket.
For those wishing to extend their stay, visitors may book overnight accommodations at Reynolda’s neighboring historic estate and luxury hotel, Graylyn. The Reynolda Experience package includes two admission tickets to Reynolda House, a Butler Tour of Graylyn, food and beverage credit and more.
Reynolda Holiday Highlights
Nov. 18–19 and Dec. 2–3
Reynolda Gardens Greenhouse
Find holiday favorites including, but not limited to, cyclamen, poinsettias, paperwhites, amaryllis and Christmas cactus. Holiday standards, along with some unique colors and varieties, will be available.
Nov. 19
Reynolda Village
Enjoy carolers, free carriage rides and beautiful decorations throughout the Village. Visit your favorite shops to get first dibs on their holiday selection and treat yourself to delicious fare from our restaurants. Keep an eye out for a Santa sighting.
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda Tour
Dec. 2, 9, 15, 16
Reynolda House
$25 attendee; $20 Museum Members and Wake Forest University faculty, staff, students
Celebrate the season with a festive glimpse of Reynolda’s Christmases past. Guests will enjoy a guided tour through the house, bringing history to life with archival photographs and oral history clips to complement the tour narrative. The tour will focus on holiday traditions of the Reynolds and Babcock families, as well as the individuals who lived and worked on the estate.
Dec. 2, 9, 16
Reynolda House
Free with general Museum admission
On select days, join us as we celebrate the holiday season with song! No advance registration or caroling experience is required; music lasts approximately 25 minutes.
Enchanted Christmas Evenings at Reynolda
Dec. 9, 15
Reynolda House
General Museum admission
Visit Reynolda for this special after-hours opportunity to see the historic house lit up for Christmas, featuring authentic early-20th-century glass ornaments from the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. Guests will also enjoy a live organ performance of festive Christmas carols.
Dec. 18
Reynolda House
General Museum admission
On the Sunday before Christmas, enjoy a live performance of Reynolda’s original 1917 Aeolian Organ as you self-tour the museum. Holiday songs from the first half of the 20th century will reflect the holidays when the bungalow was a private residence.
Hours and Admission
Reynolda House Museum of American Art, located at 2250 Reynolda Rd., is open to visitors Tuesday–Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30–4:30 p.m. Admission is charged, though a variety of free admission categories apply.
Reynolda Gardens is open from dawn to dusk daily, free of charge. The Greenhouse is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reynolda Village merchant hours vary. The Museum Store is available to shop during Reynolda House operating hours without a ticket.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app, Reynolda Revealed, to self-tour the estate.
