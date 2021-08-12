GREENSBORO, NC (August 12, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has extended the deadline to apply to join Youth Leadership Greensboro (YLG), a leadership development program for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Applications are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ylg. The new deadline to apply is September 24.
The program costs $80, and fee assistance is available. Participants will meet from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm one Wednesday monthly October through March at the Barber Park Event Center. Participants are excused from classes by Guilford Country Schools. This program is for exceptional students who want to make a difference in the community by becoming better advocates and problem-solvers. It is designed by teens who have graduated from the program. Students will learn about local issues of concern. Past subjects included diversity, politics, media, health, law and justice, the economy, environment and advocacy.
For more information about the program, contact Youth Development Director Britt Huggins at britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7617. For more City of Greensboro COVID-safe in-person, socially distant, and virtual activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com.
