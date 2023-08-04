The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina’s Bright Beginnings program will provide over 400 students in Forsyth County with clothing and supplies for upcoming school year
Winston Salem, NC (Aug. 3, 2023) – The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina (NWNC) will be taking over 400 students in need shopping for clothing and school supplies for the 2023-2024 school year via its Bright Beginnings program. Volunteers will meet at the Y to be paired with their “shopping buddy” before heading to shop and returning to the Y to wrap up. YMCA of NWNC locations in Forsyth County participating in Bright Beginnings include:
Jerry Long Family YMCA
Aug. 8, from 7:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
William G. White, Jr. Family YMCA
Aug. 26, from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Kernersville Family YMCA
Aug. 12, from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Winston Lake Family YMCA/REACH Center
Aug. 18, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Robinhood Road Family YMCA
Aug. 12, from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
The YMCA recognizes the importance of a child's cognitive, emotional and social development and aims to empower them. With 1 in 5 North Carolina children living below the federal poverty level, school essentials can be challenging for some families to purchase. YMCA Bright Beginnings provides them with backpacks, clothing, school supplies and a back-to-school shopping experience they may not have otherwise.
Each year the Y works with staff at elementary schools in Forsyth County to identify students who are most in need. The Y collects backpacks and supplies before taking students shopping for clothes with community volunteers who purchase items using a gift card provided by the Y.
“Back-to-school season should be an exciting time for all students regardless of their circumstances,” said Carrie Collins, chief advancement officer of the YMCA of NWNC. “Feeling confident before starting a new school year is crucial for a child and by giving them the tools they need we help set them up for success.”
YMCA Bright Beginnings is made possible through contributions made to the Annual Impact Fund, which provides financial support for YMCA programs and initiatives that positively impact the community’s health and well-being. Backpacks and supplies are being collected for donation. To support a child monetarily a donation of $140, or any other amount can be submitted in person at any branch or online at ymcanwnc.org/give.
