WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem Foundation is now accepting applications for its scholarship program for the 2021-2022 academic year. Deadlinesare March 15 for most merit-based scholarships and July 1 for financial need-based scholarships.
The Foundation has more than 130 scholarships and granted $1.2 million last year to students from Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, and Yadkin Counties. Students can qualify with a wide range of GPAs and interests, and they may be considering attending community colleges, colleges, and universities.
To be considered for most scholarships, students must first submit their FAFSA. Students who can’t complete FAFSA (such as non-citizens without a green card or permanent status) can still apply through the scholarship portal.
After submitting FAFSA, students complete the One-Stop Scholarship Application. Students are automatically considered for the scholarships for which they are eligible—with just one application.
For more information and to access the application portal, visit wsfoundation.org/students.
The Winston-Salem Foundation is a community foundation that supports charitable programs in the greater Forsyth County area. Founded in 1919 with a $1,000 gift, it now administers more than 1,550 funds and had total custodial assets of $606.5 million at the end of 2019. In 2019, the Foundation granted $58.4 million to charitable causes, $2.1 million of which was through its Community Grants program. Learn more at wsfoundation.org.
