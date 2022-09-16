WS-TEACH Receives $4.7M Grant to Strengthen Local Teacher Recruitment Efforts
This week, the U.S. Department of Education announced nearly $25 million in grants to help recruit, prepare, develop, and retain a strong, effective, and diverse teacher workforce around the country through the Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) program.
Winston-Salem State University, Wake Forest University, Salem College, and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) received a $4.7 million TQP grant. The collaborative project, Winston-Salem Teachers for Equity, Achievement, Community, & Humanity (WS-TEACH), will use an innovative, interinstitutional teacher preparation model to transform the landscape of teacher education in the region.
The TQP program funds graduate teacher preparation and induction for schools in high-need communities.
Grounded in equity-centered and data-informed teaching practices, WS-TEACH will recruit, prepare, and retain 120 highly-qualified educators in three areas: special education (K-12), elementary education (K-6), and secondary education (9-12) teachers for WS/FCS over a 5-year period. WS-TEACH residents will receive a 12-month living stipend of $30,000 as they complete Master’s-level coursework and two clinical internships in high-need WS/FCS schools. After graduating, WS-TEACH residents will teach for at least three years in a high-need WS/FCS school while receiving professional development and support through a collaborative coaching model.
Winston-Salem State University will administer the grant, and program leaders from all three universities will organize WS-TEACH in coordination with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. The program leaders are Provost Anthony Graham (Winston-Salem State University), Interim Associate Dean of Education Cynthia Williams Brown (Winston-Salem State University), Department Chair of Education Alan Brown (Wake Forest University), Dean of Graduate Studies Sheryl Long (Salem College), Deputy Superintendent of Operations Jesse Pratt (WS/FCS), and Co-Director of Research and Assessment in the Program for Leadership and Character Kate Allman (Wake Forest University).
Recruitment will begin this fall, and eligible candidates must hold an undergraduate degree with an earned GPA of 3.0 or higher and a desire to enter the teaching profession. The first cohort will officially begin in June 2023.
