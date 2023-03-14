Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has received a 2022 Spirit of North Carolina award. The annual awards celebrate organizations and individuals that achieved United Way campaign excellence through impactful events, engaged leadership, and volunteer engagement.
WS/FCS won the award for Leading through the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Lens category. The award represents the district's shared work with students, teachers, families, community leaders, and other advocates on the Code of Character, Conduct, and Support.
“What an honor for the WS/FCS Code of Character, Conduct, and Support to be recognized as an example of how to lead with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Mark Batten, WS/FCS Executive Director of Community Engagement. “We couldn’t have done the development work without the many invested family members, caregivers, advocates, and supporters who committed an entire year to the process. Our goal with the Code aligns with the work of The United Way as we work with the community to create spaces where students have consistency, structure, and the ability to thrive fully.”
United Way of North Carolina recognized a total of 74 Spirit of North Carolina Award winners, representing 17 local United Ways. For more information about the Spirit of North Carolina Award and a complete list of winners is available at this link.
“We celebrate and applaud the five local organizations that received Spirit of North Carolina awards this year,” United Way of Forsyth County President and CEO Antonia Monk Richburg, Ph.D. said. “Each of the organizations has made a profound and highly positive impact on our Forsyth County community, and we sincerely thank them,
The awards were presented in a special ceremony in Mooresville, NC on March 1.
