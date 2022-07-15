WS/FCS Names Virtual Academy Principal
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has named Dr. Benika Thompson as the principal of the WS/FCS Virtual Academy. Thompson has been with the district for 21 years.
She was recruited to WS/FCS as a North Carolina Teaching Fellow and began her career as a sixth-grade science and language arts teacher at Philo Middle School in 2001 and remained there for four years. She left Philo and joined the staff of Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy and then Jefferson Middle School where she served as curriculum coordinator. She then served on the district level as director of science k-12 and then accepted the position of principal at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy.
Dr. Thompson earned a bachelor of science in middle grades education from the University of North Carolina at. She earned a master’s in school administration from Appalachian State University and doctorate in educational leadership with a specialization in curriculum and instruction from the University of Phoenix.
Thompson begins her new role on Monday, July 18.
