WS/FCS Names New Principal for Parkland High School

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education has approved Noel Keener as the next principal of Parkland High School. Mrs. Keener is currently principal of Northeast Guilford High School, where she has served as an administrator for nearly nine years. During her tenure at Northeast High, she piloted The Academy of Computer and Information Sciences and received district recognition for reducing the performance gaps between student subgroups.
Keener joined Guilford County Schools in 2004 as a special educator and department chair. She was also an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro from 2008 to 2013.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wichita State University and her master’s degree in special education and post master’s certificate in school administration from UNCG. She is a 2013 member of the Piedmont Triad Leadership Academy.
Keener's start date is still to be determined.
