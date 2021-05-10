WS/FCS has named Alexis McCoy the Assistant Athletic Director for the district.
McCoy has served as the Reagan High School Athletic Director since 2011. She was the district’s only female high school athletic director for several years. She also coached soccer at Reagan High School for four years. McCoy has served in various roles within the district including six years at Reynolds High School as a teacher and as the girls volleyball coach, an assistant soccer coach, and the head soccer coach. Earlier in her career, McCoy served as a high school math teacher.
“I am so excited to have Alexis McCoy join the district’s administrative team overseeing middle school athletics. She already has a great relationship with our principals. She was the district’s only female high school athletic director for some time. Now, as the first female athletic director that I am aware of on the district level, I can’t be more excited about the knowledge and experience she brings to us. WS/FCS is continuously working to improve our programs and make them more exceptional,” said John Sullivan, WS/FCS Athletic Director.
McCoy has a bachelor of science degree from Gardner Webb University.
She will begin her new role in July. A search for a replacement at Reagan High School will begin immediately.
