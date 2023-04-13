The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has approved Lisa Davis as principal of Morgan Elementary and Kenneth Jordan as the new principal of Early and Middle College of Forsyth.
Davis got her master’s degree in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She received her teaching certification from Appalachian State University.
Davis is in her 25th year with WS/FCS. She began as a third-grade teacher in Caldwell County Schools in 1997. In 1998, she joined the staff at Vienna Elementary School, where she taught fourth and fifth grades for 15 years. She was assistant principal at Vienna from 2013 to 2021. Since 2021 she has been the assistant principal at Lewisville Middle School.
She begins her new role April 11.
Jordan received his master’s degree in school administration from North Carolina A&T University. He also got his bachelor of arts in history with a minor in middle grade education from Winston-Salem State University.
Jordan has been in education for more than 25 years. He was a fifth through eighth grade teacher at Carter G. Woodson Charter School from 1997 to 1999. He joined WS/FCS in 1999 when he was a social studies and math teacher at Hanes Magnet Middle School for eight years. He was assistant principal at Hall Woodward Elementary School from 2007 to 2012. He was at Carver High School as assistant principal from 2012 to 2017. He returned to Hall Woodward as principal in 2017 and has been there ever since.
He begins his new role this summer.
