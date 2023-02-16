The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education has approved Dr. Stephanie Sanders as the new principal of Wiley Middle School.
Sanders got her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Child Development and Family Studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She received a Masters of Education Degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a license in school administration from Appalachian State University. She got her Doctorate in Educational Leadership Degree from High Point University.
She began her career with WS/FCS in 2003 as a teacher and then instructional coach at South Fork Elementary. She was an exceptional children’s instructional coach for the district from 2010 to 2013.
From 2013 to 2017 she was a curriculum specialist and sales representative for McGraw-Hill Education.
Sanders returned to WS/FCS in 2016 as assistant principal at Mineral Springs Elementary. She was then principal at Hanford Dole Elementary in Salisbury, North Carolina from 2018 to 2020.
Most recently, she has served as principal for Frank Morgan Elementary School in WS/FCS since 2020.
Dr. Sanders replaces Lisa Bodenheimer who is retiring. She will begin her new role in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.