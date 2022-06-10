WS/FCS Announces FREE Summer Meals
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will once again offer free summer meals at select schools and mobile sites beginning June 20, 2022. The meals are available to anyone 18 and younger at sites throughout the community. There is no paperwork to fill out. Those who are eligible can visit one of our sites during mealtime and receive a fresh, nutritious, delicious meal for free.
For many kids, summertime means food, friends and fun. For families who count on school breakfast and lunch, however, the summer months can be stressful and family food budgets have to be stretched even further.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Locations, dates, and times are below.
[In School Locations]
June 20- August 11, 2022
Monday - Thursday
Closed July 4
Will be open 7/5 – 7/8
[Mobile Locations in the Community]
Lunch meal service only
June 20- August 11, 2022
Monday – Friday
Closed July 4
Will be open for lunch meals 7/5 – 7/8
Breakfast and lunch meals will be served Monday through Thursday at these school-based locations: Ashley Elementary, Atkins High, Bolton Elementary, Carver High, Diggs/Latham Elementary, East Middle, Easton Elementary, Kimmel Farm Elementary, Forest Park Elementary, Gibson Elementary, Glenn High, Griffith Elementary, Ibraham Elementary, Kimberley Park Elementary, Konnoak Elementary, Mineral Springs Middle, Moore Elementary, Morgan Elementary, North Hills Elementary, Northwest Middle, Old Town Elementary, Paisley/Lowrance Middle, Reynolds High, South Fork Elementary, Speas Elementary, Union Cross Elementary and Walkertown Elementary. Also, Kennedy/Career Center, North Forsyth High and Special Children’s school will serve summer meals July 5 – July 28.
This year we will also be serving lunch at 21 mobile sites with the possibility of modification based on the community needs. Text FOOD to 877-877 to find sites near you or visit the Child Nutrition page of our website.
WS/FCS currently has a successful nutrition program during the school year where healthy meals are offered daily. A variety of foods will be available this summer, including whole grain biscuits, healthy varieties of breakfast pizzas made with low-fat cheese and whole grains, whole grain chicken nuggets, baked spaghetti, Memphis BBQ chicken sandwich, fruits and vegetables and 100% fruit juice and low-fat milk options.
Any questions regarding locations or time schedules should be directed to WS/FCS’s Child Nutrition Department from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at (336) 703-4275.
You can also visit https://wsfcs.nutrislice.com for our summer menus and locations OR download the Nutrislice app free from your smartphone app store.
