Winston4Peace mobilizes the youth to be anti-racist

For almost a month now, activists in the Triad have taken to the streets to march, paint, and demand change in response to the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police. At the end of May, a 16-year-old Reagan High School student set the peaceful precedent for protesting in Winston-Salem. Olivia Moore was instrumental in organizing the Winston4Peace march on May 31. During this peaceful protest, about 250 people marched from Bailey Park to the jailhouse on North Church Street. They lied on their stomachs and backs for over eight minutes, which is how long the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck.
“It was shocking—the emotion within the crowd,” Moore said. “There were people that were crying during the eight minutes and 46 seconds; there were people that were affected by this. It was just an empowering moment for me to be there and be like, ‘wow, I kind of started something,’ and have the protesters to continue for the next several days.”
As advertised on Instagram, the protest began in Bailey Park, but then protesters started marching downtown to the jailhouse.
“There are a lot of black people who are wrongly incarcerated/in jail for an extended period of time for small drug charges,” said Moore when asked why the group chose to end the march at the jailhouse.
As activists lay in the street, a faint yet distinctive sound of clacking rang out from the jailhouse.
“They were all knocking on the windows,” Moore said, referring to the inmates inside. “It was really unfortunate—and I know, there are people that actually commit crimes and that are in there and should be in there— but in terms of incarceration, African-Americans or people of color, in general, are oftentimes given longer sentences and a higher percentage of a certain jail, and that is not good. So, that was the point behind that, and it was a matter of [showing solidarity].”
From that protest spawned the organization, Winston4Peace.
“Essentially, [Winston4Peace] is across all organizations and parts of our community that creates widespread change,” said Moore describing the youth-led initiative.
In the organization, she said there are different task forces that are focused on local issues surrounding education, the justice system/police, and the local government. With youth-involvement as its main tenet, Winston4Peace looks to spread its influence to all the local schools through a network of clubs, youth leaders, and ambassadors.
Moore said she came up with the name “Winston4Peace” due to the violence she saw happening in other surrounding cities. She wanted to “build the organization around having peace.” Winston4Peace is spearheaded by Moore, Amelia Carter, 16, and Austin Hicks, 18, who were brought together by the movement.
“We’re young, and a lot of the stuff that does come up—a lot of the ideas and concepts get planned directly by us even though we have a really good team of adults who are making the specific things happen and doing the communication that we can’t do,” Moore explained. “We are engaging our network of followers [through] local, political issues. We are sharing updates and information about local legislation; we are hearing and spreading calls for community input regarding local legislation reformation; we are creating a network of organizations that can effectively share resources, goals, ideas, and volunteers for a unified voice.”
Hicks said he’d been an activist since he was 13 years old. As an avid supporter of Bernie Sanders during his 2016 bid for the presidency, Hicks was still “feeling the Bern” and had worked for four months on his 2020 campaign.
“I got involved then, but I really started with the March For Our Lives movement, and that has taken us here,” Hicks explained. “It is just a wonderful thing that is happening right now in our community; we are all united.”
Through his involvement with the Unity Coalition and Winston4Peace, Hicks said he had significantly grown in his activism.
“It’s been so hard to find the organizations that I need. Like, I organized the Poverty Town Hall, but I had no idea who to go to as an activist,” he said. “I wanted to do something good because I am morally motivated. I see the problems in Winston-Salem. I read history, and these problems have not gone away, but there is no outlet to do something about it. And that is what is so wonderful about what the Unity Coalition will be. It will be plugging people like me, who want to do something into the organizations that can get it done, and it is so awesome.”
Moore, a young Black woman, describes herself as a social justice warrior at heart.
“I have always been outspoken on political activism, and my first-period debate class could definitely tell you that,” she explained. “Because I live in the country, I was the only person with my political views. So, in the class, I was fighting for every minority out there, and through that, I was kind of always having to be outspoken, because I was the odd-man-out. I couldn’t have started something like this, because I didn’t have the resources or the people whose views aligned with mine to create something like this. But now I do thanks to the Winston4Peace platform.”
Moore said before she moved to Winston-Salem, she attended middle school in Kentucky— the same state where Breonna Taylor was killed in her sleep by three Louisville Metro Police officers dressed in plain clothes serving a no-knock search warrant in the middle of the night in March.
Despite her age, Moore said she had experienced racism.
“This is just a thing that I used to think was normal—I am constantly told I am ‘well-spoken, outspoken,’ and the way that this is usually said is shocked and surprised in a little bit of a demeaning tone,” she explained. “I have been told before, ‘Oh well, you aren’t ghetto or anything,’ ‘you kind of sound white,’ or ‘you kind of act white.’ Or when I got braids, for instance, or wore my curly hair for the first time at school—this is all stuff that happened this year—and everyone acted surprised asking like ‘how did you get your hair like that?’ Or, ‘oh, I didn’t think you were the type to do that.’”
Moore said these instances of racism for her, unfortunately, happen on a daily basis, which she attributes to mass ignorance.
“I feel like a lot of people don’t understand what racism is, which is another thing we are trying to educate,” she said.
Winston4Peace had been active in the community since its inception almost a month ago. Recently, the group was present and spoke at the Promise To The People Community Protest on June 12. This protest was organized by Hatasha Carter with help from other concerned citizens Sara Hines, Nate Spruill, and Natalie Hughes.
In a Facebook message, Hatasha Carter described herself as a mother, wife, Army veteran, and Black woman, who does not represent a specific organization. “However, I do represent all the Black mothers and wives who have a family that they want to protect.” Before Promise To The People, Hatasha Carter organized a smaller protest against the barbershop on Trade Street. A screenshot of a Facebook profile purporting to be the owner of the barbershop had posted on a livestream of a protest against police brutality the racist comment: “Throw some bananas down the street, and they’ll run towards them ... they like bananas.” The Promise To The People Community Protest started on Trade Street in front of the partnering business, Salem Organic Supply, and garnered attention as demonstrators marched around downtown—stopping intermittently at intersections so that participants could recite poems and plead for an end to white supremacy and police brutality. The march ended up back at Salem Organic Supply, and for the next hour, a variety of speakers—including Hines, concerned citizens, other activists, and artists. Even Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson and Assistant Chiefs Natoshia V. Miles, Wilson S. Weaver II and William Penn, Jr., took the microphone to communicate to the public.
“I have heard you, Winston-Salem,” Chief Thompson said during her speech. “We, your police department, are committed to serving you and serving you safely. We took an oath to protect and serve, to protect life, not to take life. Now, I will tell you there are certain parts of policing that is not pretty; we don’t wear a bulletproof vest and carry a service weapon on our hips for no reason. There are certain parts of our job that just isn’t pretty, but just because it isn’t pretty, doesn’t mean it’s wrong. What we saw happen to George Floyd, not only is it ugly, it was wrong, and it was criminal.”
When asked how she felt the protest went afterward, Hatasha Carter wrote that she was highly dissatisfied.
“I feel like the team of superiors at our police force—Chief Thompson and Assistant Chief Weaver and the others there—were bullshitting us and tried to use this protest as a recruitment session. It seemed that they tried to use up time so that our other speakers could not go on, and further truth wouldn’t be shared with the community,” she wrote. “Dear WSPD, I don’t care to hear the thoughts of your Black superiors any longer. I’m not satisfied and will be back.”
The “recruitment session” Hatasha Carter referred to was during Penn’s speech, where he encouraged Winston-Salem youth to join the WSPD’s cadet program.
“Our children who aren’t interested in the military or going straight to a four-year college, they can go [get] a two-year associate—we are going to pay for that. We are going to pay for them to work at the police department and go to school full time,” Penn told the crowd sitting before him. “And when they graduate with their associate degree, they will enter the police academy. I want you to spread that word to our children. That is available, but one thing they have to understand and they have to also be with you and understand that Black lives matter— that is all we want. Also, we have a scholarship program—HBCU, whatever major you want, you get a 3.0 GPA, we are paying for books, tuition, and then when you graduate, we will give you a job. Can you dig that?”
Hatasha Carter also pointed out that she was dissatisfied by only Black officers showing up to speak.
“Our white officers had nothing to say,” she wrote. “Our police superiors made excuses for them and what seems like their belief that there isn’t much racism in Winston-Salem. I am also displeased with the number of Black people that have not been showing up, not just at my protest, but all the ones that I have been to. I can’t wish that anything was done differently, but you can definitely believe it’s not over.”
Representatives from Winston4Peace were given the microphone to talk about youth involvement at council meetings and how to keep the movement alive after marching.
“We are making a change because ignorance is no longer an excuse,” Amelia Carter said. “We need the police to start seeing Black and brown people as humans and not threats.”
On June 11, YES! Weekly received a tip from a representative of the Unity Coalition, which is a network of partnering organizations with Winston4Peace, claiming that the Winston-Salem City Council was changing the meeting’s format, according to a graphic posted on the City of Winston-Salem’s Facebook page, detailing the steps on phoning in for public comment during the virtual meeting. As previously reported, the meeting had been originally advertised as the first in-person council meeting to take place at the Benton Convention Center since the stay-at-home order for the COVID-19 pandemic had been lifted. At this meeting, a public hearing was held on the proposed 2021 fiscal year budget. After speaking with the source around 5:45 p.m. on June 11, this writer emailed the mayor’s office inquiring about the change but did not receive a response. On June 12, a mass press release or “Sunshine List Announcement” penned by City Secretary Sandra Keeney was emailed to multiple media outlets. The release announced the change to a virtual city council meeting format “due to concerns about potential exposure to COVID-19 by a city council member.”
On the rainy evening of June 15, members of Winston4Peace, the Unity Coalition, Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem, and other groups gathered in protest outside the door of the Benton Convention Center. Several attendees attempted to call in for the public comment session but claimed they couldn’t get through. One person even held their ringing phone to the microphone so that others could hear.
Winston4Peace was in attendance, and Amelia Carter spoke out against the WSPD’s alleged co-opting of the Promise To The People Protest into “a recruiting session.”
“The officers also talked about Black on Black crime,” Amelia Carter said. “But that argument isn’t valid because they never talk about white on white crime, cause they just call it a crime or mental illness.”
After other speakers made emotional statements, many of the protesters huddled together to watch the public comment section of the televised council meeting on the T.V. that the Unity Coalition set up under a tent at the front door of the Benton Convention Center.
According to the Winston-Salem City Council meeting minutes, 15 residents were able to speak for 3 minutes on the proposed budget. Most of the callers this writer heard were in support of the city council reallocating money from police appropriations. (Only one person out of the five this writer heard was against what he called a “socialist” proposal.)
“Historically speaking, people don’t get involved with the city council, the budget or local government because, especially in Winston-Salem, it is really hard to figure out what is going on and find information,” said Calvin Peña of the Unity Coalition. “If you go to any of the government websites, they are antiquated, hard to use, and not efficient in getting information out in a timely manner. Today, we just want to make sure that we could bring everybody together and let the local government know we are watching, and we actually know and are going to equip everybody we can with the knowledge and information that is pertinent to this movement.”
Peña criticized the proposed budget’s allocation of $112.5 million to public safety, the second-largest expenditure of the City of Winston-Salem, and compared it to the $25.4 million proposed for community and economic development and $47.1 million proposed for transportation, which is where he’d prefer to see that chunk of the budget go toward. Peña also criticized how the city council handled the change in format for its meeting.
“COVID is a fallback for that, which we understand but again, either way, they have the ability,” he said. “If we could get all of these people and groups out in 24 hours, instead of a calling station. [We had] livestreaming, food, voter registration, census tracking—we are just a community of people without the funds, so they can just do it.”
Peña believes that the council needs to pivot and be more accommodating to the attentive and concerned community.
“You can do what you need to do to get everybody in the room and not obstruct the democratic process,” he said. “What we saw earlier, the phone lines weren’t working right; they haven’t invested in I.T. to bring everything up to speed, which they can do. So, either way, it is the last straw.”
Peña, the co-founder of the Unity Coalition with Josh Black, said the group was started to bring issues to the forefront of the downtown “bubble.”
“The main focus is to get people to shake hands across communities and to basically, leverage our resources and social capitals to help one another amplify the message.”
Peña said now more than ever, all the different organizations with the same beliefs and ideas need to come together to effect change.
Hicks added that there is much more to come from the Unity Coalition and Winston4Peace, such as multiple art initiatives because Winston-Salem is the City of Art and Innovation.
“We are also going to be looking to honor Darryl Hunt— we are working on getting a ‘Darryl Hunt Day,’” he said of the Black Winston-Salem man who was sentenced to life in prison after being wrongly convicted of the rape and murder of Deborah Sykes, a young, white copy editor in 1984.
“For us, it is vitally important that the names of people who have been wronged by the justice system are never forgotten,” he added.
Another initiative Hicks said the organizations are working toward is reforming the local high school civics curriculum. Hicks also said he thinks it’s important to highlight significant local Black history figures such as Reynolds tobacco worker and unionist Theodasia Simpson, and Larry Little, co-founder of the Winston-Salem chapter of the Black Panthers.
Hicks expressed his contempt for keyboard warriors who don’t take any other action than complaining about things online. For other young, local activists in training, Hicks offers this piece of advice: “Don’t be satisfied.”
“You have to back up your word, that is the most important thing,” he said. “You need to find an organization. If you have something to talk about that doesn’t get talked about, you have to make your voice heard. Do whatever you need to do, call all stops. I feel like our example for Winston4Peace is, if you see something, you say something. Use your social media platform, use your friends, use your high school...All stops for justice, all stops for change, all stops for making a society that all people can live in.”
“I do think that we are the future,” Moore said in a phone interview of her fellow young folk. “We are the people that can make the change; we are the people that can vote what we need to do; we are resourceful, because of social media; we can get things out fast. Almost anybody can, if they really wanted to, have a viral speech, or have something they can send out to a lot of people at once. It is just like in terms of young people; we have the best resources. We are the best way to have change because right now, older people are not in the best— they don’t do that very well.”
Moore said she commends the adults who have done well, such as the community activists she looks up to. She said Peña and Molly Grace (who is also part of the Unity Coalition) have been “so, so, so helpful. They have done everything that I can’t do because I am a child. They have been doing stuff and organizing; I’d love to give them a shout out.”
“Winston4Peace is going to do a lot of good,” Moore added. “It is going to be big; it is big at the moment, and there are so many people involved. What I did before was cool, and it was great and inspired something, but that something is going to be really big.”
