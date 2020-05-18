Despite a global pandemic, summer session enrollment at Winston-Salem State University has reached its highest level in at least five years. More than 1,500 students are registered for Summer I this year, compared with about 1,300 students in 2019—a 15% increase. Per guidance from the UNC System, all summer courses are offered via distance education this year to limit the spread of Covid-19.
“With the expansion of summer distance learning options, our focus on affordability, and marketing of summer session to our student body, we expected to see growth,” said Joel Lee, associate vice chancellor of enrollment management. “This year, the university took strategic steps to impress upon students the benefits and opportunities in earning summer credit at a reasonable cost, and our students are taking advantage.”
Summer I began on May 13 and runs through June 17. Enrollment for Summer II, which begins on June 22, is also trending above last year’s totals. The university is also cautiously optimistic about enrollment for Fall 2020.
“Our current and prospective students are adjusting to life in the era of Covid-19, and current metrics suggest they are not allowing the pandemic to stop their educational progress or aspirations,” said Lee.
