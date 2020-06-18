Based on guidance from public health officials, feedback from alumni, and the university’s overriding concern for the health and well-being of the Ram Family, Winston-Salem State University has made the difficult decision to cancel its 2020 Homecoming events.
The week-long celebration, originally slated for Sept. 13-19, was expected to bring more than 10,000 people to the campus to participate in nearly 40 events. The decision to cancel was made to proactively protect the health and well-being not only of guests, but also the individuals who study, live, and work on campus.
The goal of this decision is simple: to decrease the number of situations that require the campus community and beyond to gather in large groups. Officials wanted to make this decision early enough for people to change their travel plans for September.
Covid-19 has had a tremendous impact on nearly every aspect of North Carolinians’ lives; the university regrets that its traditional Homecoming festivities are among the casualties of this pandemic. Depending on North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, university leaders hope to invite alumni and friends to an event in spring 2021.
For the latest updates on WSSU’s Covid-19 response, please visit our Coronavirus website.
Winston-Salem State University fosters the creative thinking, analytical problem-solving, and depth of character needed to transform the world. Rooted in liberal education, WSSU’s curriculum prepares students to be thought leaders who have the skills and knowledge needed to develop innovative solutions to complex problems. Founded in 1892, WSSU is a historically Black constituent institution of the University of North Carolina with a rich tradition of contributing to the social, cultural, intellectual, and economic growth of North Carolina, the region and beyond. Guided by the by the motto, “Enter to Learn, Depart to Serve,” WSSU develops leaders who advance social justice by serving the world with compassion and commitment.
