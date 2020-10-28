VOTE ON PURPOSE
Winston-Salem, NC - While on a three-month leave from their day jobs with American Airlines, co-parents Meredith Lowder and Brian Simpers began working on a way to educate voters and mend an aching country.
The murders of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd were the spark that set their plans into motion.
“With all of the attention on the senseless murder of two Black American men, we felt that it was our duty to make a change and make a difference,” said Brian, who along with Meredith have lived in Winston-Salem for over 10 years.
With her self-taught knowledge of web and graphic design, Meredith built the web site for their new creation, voteonpurpose.org. with a self-promoted “Mission to:
• Bring awareness to local voters about their leadership.
• Increase the participation in the political process.
• Hold our leadership accountable to the promises they make to the Black community.
• Provide a central location for political information
“We have been working on the site non-stop, every day since mid June,” said Brian. “And we have been vigorously reaching out to candidates to get them to answer our questions. The hardest part of this project is getting them to respond. It is just very difficult to get responses from their team.”
For those candidates that are replying, Meredith and Brian have been loading the questions and their answers, along with photos onto the site so that we, the voters, can know where our candidates stand on the issues.
“Most people know who they want to vote for in the big categories, but the smaller, more local elections, not so much,” said Meredith. “We have emailed all the candidates in Forsyth, Davidson and Guilford counties and have loaded in all those that have replied thus far onto the site. Right now we just have Davidson and Forsyth counties.”
According to the pair, they hope to have the entire state, all counties, included by the mid-terms.
Though the work has been hard and tireless, the couple shared that they have had some great moments when politicians and voters told them they were really impressed with what they were doing.
“The people we talk to are so appreciative of us doing this,” said Meredith. “Since campaigning is such a challenge with Covid-19, they tell us that this is something that really helps them get the word out and figure out who to vote for.”
As a registered non-profit, the couple’s plan for the non-partisan website is to keep it’s focus on education across the board.
“One thing we are doing during the off season is keeping these politicians feet to the fire,” said Brian. “Once the winners are announced, we will hold them accountable. If they promised something, we want to make sure they do it.”
On how they came up with the name for the site Brian said, “We were trying to come up with a good name for the idea and at first we were talking about Vote with Purpose. Then we said, ‘No’, it has to be Vote on Purpose.”
And voteonpurpose.org was born.
For more information on the site, help with a contribution or volunteer, you can direct message thru their social media (Facebook and Instagram at @voteonpurpose) or email info@voteonpurpose.org
Nonpartisan Statement
Nonpartisanship guides the actions of the Vote On Purpose Inc. Organization. It guides how we interact with the candidates, community organizations, activists and local leaders. It drives us to work with legislators impartially regardless of party or rank. Most importantly, we are nonpartisan because we believe elections should be inclusive and we envision a democracy that is truly of all people, by all people, and for all people.
Vote On Purpose does not support or oppose any political party or candidate. We encourage and urge individuals and organizations we work with to become politically active, because we do not believe that political equals partisan. The views expressed by our guests are their own and do not constitute the views or position of the Vote On Purpose Inc.
