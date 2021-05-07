(Teacher, Asst. Principal, Principal, Classified Employee & Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year)
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has named its Teacher of the Year, Principal of the Year, Classified Employee of the Year, Assistant Principal of the Year, and, in a newly established category, the Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year. The winners were announced in a virtual ceremony tonight.
Called the “Core Awards,” the annual event highlights and celebrates employees that are exceptional educators and embody the district’s Core Values. The Core Values are equity, student-centered, accountability, integrity, high expectations, and collaboration. There were 280 total nominees, 25 finalists, 5 in each category, were showcased in the ceremony.
The following were winners tonight:
Teacher of the Year: Jennifer Solis, Spanish Teacher, Hanes Magnet Middle.
Classified Employee of the Year: Leroy Collins Jr., Lead Custodian, Reynolds High.
Assistant Principal of the Year: Katie McGregor, Jefferson Elementary.
Principal of the Year: Ed Weiss, Mount Tabor High.
Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year: Shelby Ijames, Instructional Facilitator, Caleb’s Creek Elementary.
Each winner received $500 and a handmade, original glass trophy created by glass artist David Russell. Winners in the Principal and Teacher of the Year categories have the opportunity to advance to the statewide competitions.
Also at this year’s awards, a new category was announced for next year. Beginning in 2022, WS/FCS will honor those who give of their time with the Volunteer of the Year Award.
Flow Honda of Winston-Salem sponsored the 2021 Core Awards and provided the $500 awards for each winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.