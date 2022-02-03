Whoopi Goldberg's Misunderstanding Makes the Case for Holocaust Education
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Feb. 3, 2022) – Whoopi Goldberg's comments on "The View" is indicative of how ill-informed many people in our country are as it relates to the Holocaust, according to Rabbi Judy Schindler, Sklut Professor of Jewish Studies and director of the Stan Greenspon Holocaust and Social Justice Education Center at Queens University of Charlotte.
Rabbi Schindler, as well as Talli Dippold, associate director of the Greenspon Center and Greenspon Director of the Holocaust Education Fellowship Program, are available for interviews to discuss why Holocaust Education is imperative now more than ever.
