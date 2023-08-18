(Winston-Salem, N.C. – August 18, 2023) – Wake Forest University will welcome nearly 1,400 first-year students on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The Class of 2027 includes students from 45 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. Thirty-two countries are represented, including Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.
Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 28.
Media are invited to campus from 8 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday to cover first-year students and their families as they move into residence halls. Photography and video are not permitted inside the residence halls.
Two reserved media parking spaces are available in Lot G, near Bostwick Residence. Here is a link to a map of Reynolda campus.
