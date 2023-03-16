WFU Theatre Concludes Its Season with Silent Sky
The Wake Forest University Theatre will conclude its 2022-2023 season with Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson. Cindy Gendrich, Professor of Theatre, will direct the production.
Silent Sky is Lauren Gunderson’s vivid astronomy origin story about Henrietta Leavitt, whose early work at Harvard taught us how to measure the universe. The Atlanta Journal Constitution called it a “luminously beautiful play,” and “an intellectual epic told on an intimate scale.” A story of family, friends, and choices, of persistence, love, and longing, this delightful night in the theatre also makes the recent photos from the Webb and Hubble telescopes seem even more amazing.
This production is the vehicle for WFU Theatre’s international design competition, aWAKEn, and features the dazzling work of Egyptian scenic designer Héba Hicham Elkomy. Héba will work from a distance with director and Professor of Theatre, Cindy Gendrich, and the rest of the production team to adapt her handsome design for Wake's stage before being in residence for two weeks on the Reynolda campus, leading up to opening night. During her residency, Héba will be in guest in several theatre classes and participate in a discussion panel on the opening night of the production.
In addition to the discussion panel with the design team on March 31, there will also be post-performance discussion on April 6 featuring the President of Wake Forest University Dr. Susan Wente about women in science as well as on April 8 with the playwright Lauren Gunderson.
The rest of the production team consists of: Leah Roy, Teaching Professor of Performance, is the Dialect Coach; lighting and Projections Designer is Associate Professor of Design in Theatre, Kevin Frazier; costumes are designed by guest designer Clare Parker; Corey Gilliam is the Sound Designer and Composer; Jordi Keller (’24) is Assistant Director; and Lydia Evans (’23) is stage managing. All-student cast consists Cameron Michles (’23), Sophie Thomas (’23), Patrick Fenlon (’25), Ellie Howell (’25), and Lauren Veldhuizen (’26).
Performances are March 31-April 1 & April 5-8 at 7:30 PM and April 2 at 2:00 PM on the Tedford Stage of the Scales Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $7 students (price includes sales tax). For tickets or information, call the Theatre Box Office at (336) 758-5295 or purchase online at theatre.wfu.edu. The Box Office is open Tuesday-Friday from 1-5 PM and one hour prior to curtain on performance days.
