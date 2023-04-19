The annual DESK event will take place on Davis Field
(Winston-Salem, N.C. - April 13, 2023) - Wake Forest University students will gather on Davis Field Wednesday, April 19 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. to paint desks for local elementary school children as part of an annual service project called Discovering Education through Student Knowledge or DESK.
More than 50 WFU student organizations, including athletic teams, service organizations, groups of friends, and fraternities and sororities will participate. Each student organization is paired with an elementary school student and their family to design and paint a new desk. This year’s theme is Outer Space.
“We ordered 70 wooden desks this year to help as many kids as we can,” said Claire Mahoney, a senior accounting major at Wake Forest who is helping oversee logistics for the program.
Before the outdoor painting begins, Wake Forest students will build the desks and prime them. The goal of the program is to provide an exciting, personalized study space for children that encourages positive study habits.
“There is a lot of teamwork involved. It’s a wonderful site to see Davis Field filled with these colorful decorated desks and the artistry and creativity that takes place. You see the number of young students being affected because we are all out there together,” Mahoney said.
Third graders from Old Town Elementary, Cook Literacy Model and Kimberly Park Elementary will participate in the event. These schools are identified as Title I schools by the federal government because they serve a large population of families facing economic challenges. Organizers are also partnering with Freedom School , a free summer enrichment program at Wake Forest University for underserved children in Forsyth County.
Senior Audrey McKennitt, a biology major from Concord Massachusetts, is one of the student directors for DESK and oversees community outreach. She volunteers at local elementary and middle schools in the community through service programs at Wake Forest.
“From my experience as a virtual tutor during the pandemic, I saw the difficulties in trying to do homework when there are people around,” McKennitt said. “My student was at the kitchen table, or sometimes at the parent’s desk. It’s really an awesome feeling to be able to help young children create their own learning space.
The outdoor event on Davis Field will also offer several fun-filled activities, games and food, even a bouncy house. Children will receive school supplies collected through donations.
“The day of the event is so special. Seeing all the children light up when they meet their team of WFU students helping them paint their new desk is extremely rewarding,” said WFU junior Caroline Gallagher.
After the program, Wake Forest students will deliver the desk to the child’s school, so families can arrange to pick them up.
“I think it's great for the children in the community to come to campus and meet college students. But it also helps them practice good study habits, and makes learning fun, which I think is a good reminder for both the children and our college students, who are gearing up for finals at the end of April. And so, it's a good study break for them as well,” said Cazandra Rebollar, assistant director of civic engagement at Wake Forest University.
This year, DESK will also serve as a fundraiser to support local education equity initiatives.
“We have added a new philanthropy component, so the goal is to raise $4,500 for Freedom School. The leadership team is conducting several fundraising activities to reach that goal,” added Rebollar.
The educational service project began more than 20 years ago in partnership with Old Town Elementary after two WFU students Tierney Kraft (’04) and Elizabeth Eubank (’04) identified a lack of workspace in the homes of the children they were tutoring.
