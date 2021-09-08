(Winston-Salem, N.C. – Sept. 6, 2021) – The Wake Forest University Secrest Artists Series will be hosting six artists for the 2021-22 season.
The Secrest Artists Series has a long and distinguished history of presenting, to the campus of Wake Forest and to the surrounding community, performing artists of national and international reputation. All events begin at 7:30 p.m. Each event is usually accompanied by a pre-concert talk and/or a residency activity by the artist.
Visit the Secrest Artists Series website for details and updates.
- Elias Quartet – Oct. 13, 14, 16; Brendle Recital Hall.
- Jean-Guihen Queyras (cello) – Oct. 28; Brendle Recital Hall
- Stewart Goodyear (piano) – Dec. 2; Brendle Recital Hall
- Apollo’s Fire – Jan. 27; Wait Chapel
- Dawn Upshaw & The Brentano String Quartet – Feb. 24; Brendle Recital Hall
- Stacey Kent, jazz vocalist, March 24; Brendle Recital Hall
Tickets for the community are $5-$18. Seating is unassigned.
Wake Forest University and Medical School faculty, staff and retirees receive free admission for themselves and one guest to each Secrest Artists Series performance. Admission is free for WFU students with ID.
COVID POLICY: At this time, Wake Forest University requires face masks to be worn at all in-person events. Policy is subject to change based on updated CDC guidelines. Check ourwayforward.wfu.edu for the University’s most up-to-date COVID policies for performances.
About Wake Forest University:
Wake Forest University combines the best traditions of a small liberal arts college with the resources of a large research university. Founded in 1834, the school is located in Winston-Salem, N.C. The University’s graduate school of arts and sciences, divinity school, and nationally ranked schools of law, medicine and business enrich our intellectual environment. Learn more about Wake Forest University at www.wfu.edu.
